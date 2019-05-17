Firstpost Spodcast Episode 206: Nick Kyrgios suspended from Rome Masters, Irfan Pathan signs up for CPL and more

Welcome to Spodcast.

Tennis news first, and in a dramatic day at the Italian Open, Australian player Nick Kyrgios was disqualified from the tournament after an expletive-laden rant on Thursday while defending champion Rafael Nadal swept into the third round along with top seed Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

24-year-old Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy and the latest outburst does not particularly help his case. Earlier this week, he took pot-shots at Djokovic and Nadal when he told the NCR Tennis Podcast that Djokovic had "a sick obsession with wanting to be liked" and that the Serb's post-match celebration was "cringe-worthy". He also described Nadal as "super-salty".

Meanwhile, Nadal crushed France's Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-1 and then brushed aside Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16. Roger Federer, a four-time runner-up at this tournament, eased past Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3 and defeated Croatian Borna Coric 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the third round. Djokovic easily defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-0 to set up a match against Del Potro in the quarterfinals. Federer will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in his quarterfinal match while Nadal goes up against Fernando Verdasco.

In cricket news, CoA member Diana Edulji lashed out against BCCI acting president CK Khanna for not following protocol as a row over the IPL final awards raged on.

Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji said yesterday that she wanted to present the IPL trophy to the winning team as she felt BCCI acting president CK Khanna had "disregarded the protocol" by not presenting the award during the ODI against Australia in Delhi.

Irfan Pathan on Thursday became the only Indian cricketer to enrol himself in the players' draft for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). By signing up for the draft, Pathan may become the first Indian to play in an overseas T20 league.

This year, the CPL will be held from September 4 to October 12.

In football news, India's new coach Igor Stimac announced the probables list for the upcoming King's Cup in June.

Injured striker Jeje Lalpekhlua was left out of the list along with four other players. Stimac announced the list of 37 probables for the preparatory camp ahead of the tournament that will be held in Buriram, Thailand from 5-8 June. Jeje is nursing a knee injury and didn't play during Chennaiyin FC's AFC Cup loss to Abahani Dhaka Ltd on Wednesday. He is set to undergo a surgery in the third week of May. Besides Jeje, the injury list includes Halicharan Narzary, who has a knee injury; Mandar Rao Desai, who has a hamstring injury; Ashique Kuruniyan and Narender Gehlot, who are both nursing injured knees; as well as Jerry Lalrinzuala.

The King's Cup is a FIFA-sanctioned international 'A' tournament being organised by the Thailand FA since 1968. India's previous participation in the King's Cup was in 1977. Hosts Thailand and Vietnam are the two other teams participating in the tournament.

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is recovering from his elbow surgery without complications and will not be rushed into any competition, even the World Championships later this year, Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla said on Thursday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.