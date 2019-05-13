Firstpost Spodcast Episode 202: Mumbai Indians claim fourth IPL trophy, Manchester City defend Premier League title and more

Welcome to Spodcast.

Mumbai Indians won the IPL for the fourth time after defeating Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Hyderabad. Lasith Malinga produced an incredible last over to defend nine runs as Mumbai Indians pulled off a one-run win over CSK in a pulsating final. Shane Watson was run out on the fourth ball of the final over, and soon Chennai required 2 runs off the very final delivery. Malinga sent down a slow yorker that trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before, handing Mumbai a thrilling one-run victory defending a total of 149.

In Premier League news, Manchester City retained the Premier League title in style on Sunday, holding their nerve to come from behind and thrash Brighton 4-1 and hold off a charging Liverpool after a nail biter of a campaign. Pep Guardiola's team finished with 98 points - the second-highest total in Premier League history - as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 at Anfield to finish a single, agonising, point adrift.

After the win, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said, "Back to back... I think it was the hardest, most tough Premier League ever...Liverpool was exceptional. I don't meant to rub it in, it is what it is, they didn't deserve to lose...It makes me so much more happy that we played such a great team all season. We had our backs to the wall, we won at the Etihad and today we were able to stay in front."

In Formula One, defending champion Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to replace his teammate as world championship leader while Mercedes' extended their record start to the season with a fifth 1-2 finish. Sunday's win was the 16th time Hamilton won a Grand Prix after leading every lap of the race. Bottas said, "I lost it there, at the start. The clutch was strange - bite and release, bite and release. I've never had that before."

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is expected to be fully fit for his country's World Cup fixture against India in Southampton on 5 June, according to team doctor Mohammed Moosajee.

Rabada was pulled out of the IPL by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure for the World Cup after he complained of a stiff back. Even so, Rabada finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded 2019 IPL with 25 wickets from 12 matches.

