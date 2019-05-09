Firstpost Spodcast Episode 200: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 eliminator, Spurs in first UCL final and more

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday to proceed to the second qualifier that will be played on Friday.

Delhi chased down the target of 163 with just one ball to spare, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets. Rishabh Pant was once again the standout player for Delhi. He smashed 49 runs from 21 balls to resurrect a Delhi innings that had floundered, and Keemo Paul finished things off with a four off the penultimate ball.

With 34 required off the last three overs, Pant showed brilliant game awareness to target Sunrisers' weakest link Basil Thampi, smashing him for 21 runs in the 18th over. When he was dismissed by Kumar, Delhi needed just 5 runs from 7 balls. Keemo Paul sent the penultimate ball from Khaleel Ahmed into the boundary, sealing a famous first win for a Delhi team in the IPL playoffs.

Delhi Capital will face Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier on 10 May in their bid to make it to their first IPL final.

An emotional Mauricio Pochettino called his Tottenham Hotspur players "super-heroes" after they reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history. A fantastic Lucas Moura hat-trick saw Spurs come back from the dead to beat Ajax on Wednesday and leave the Dutch side heartbroken.

Ajax's improbable European run seemed set to go all the way to the final as they led 3-2 on aggregate deep in stoppage time in the second leg of the semi-final at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

That was when the ball broke to Lucas in the box and the Brazilian sent a low shot beyond Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to seal their comeback, making it 3-2 to them on the night, 3-3 on aggregate, and taking Pochettino's men through on away goals.

Tottenham will face fellow comeback kings Liverpool in Madrid on 1 June, the first all-English showpiece since 2008.

Maurizio Sarri said Chelsea have no chance of competing with Manchester City and Liverpool next season unless their two-window transfer ban is overturned.

Chelsea were handed that ban for breaches of the international transfer rules on minors and FIFA threw out their appeal against the decision on Wednesday. The club will now take their fight against the transfer embargo to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Rafael Nadal made the perfect start to his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title on Wednesday by beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Nadal has had a turbulent few weeks, slipping to surprise defeats in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona last month before being hit by a stomach bug on Sunday.But there was no sign of discomfort as the world number two began with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

In the women’s draw, world number one Naomi Osaka was through to the quarterfinals for the first time after easing past Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3. Osaka pulled out of the semi-finals in Stuttgart last month with an abdominal injury but has said she is no longer feeling discomfort during matches.

Veteran Indian women’s cricketer Mithali Raj led her T20 side Velocity through some very anxious moments before registering a three-wicket win over Trailblazers to keep the race to final in the inaugural Women's T20 Challenge alive in Jaipur on Wednesday.

After their five-wicket win over Supernovas in the tournament-opener on Tuesday, a victory over Velocity would have sealed Trailblazers' place in Saturday's summit clash.

Velocity are now top of the points table, just ahead of Trailblazers while the Supernovas are yet to open their account.

Badminton star Lee Chong Wei will miss the World Championships in August after falling down the rankings following a prolonged absence due to cancer.

Michelle Chai, general manager of the Badminton Association of Malaysia, said Lee — currently ranked 113 in the world — would not play in the championships in Switzerland from 19-25 August. That means the Malaysian former World No 1 loses the chance to win the world title for the first time. It is another blow to his fading hopes of competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

