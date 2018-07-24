Firstpost Spodcast Episode 2: Reaction to Mesut Ozil's retirement, Sri Lanka's series win and more on our daily sports podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost, where we do a quick run of the big sports news of the day.

Today, we are touching upon the mixed reactions to Mesut Ozil's decision to leave the German national football team, Sri Lanka's Test series win over South Africa, the AIFF awards and American swimmer Ryan Lochte's suspension.

The big news on Sunday was Mesut Ozil’s retirement and his accusations of racism that left fans shocked and German football administrators a little embarrassed.

Cricket news now, and Sri Lanka have won the test series against the South Africa 2-0.

The Saffers were bundled out for 290 during the second session on day four, 200 runs short of their target of 490. This is South Africa's first Test whitewash since they lost 2-0 in a two-match series against Sri Lanka almost 12 years ago.

Meanwhile, India’s football captain Sunil Chhetri was awarded as the All India Football Federation’s best player of the year, while Yumnam Kamala Devi won the award for the best female player. Elangbam Panthoi Chanu won the Emerging Woman Footballer of the Year award, while Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa won the Emerging Player of the Year for men.

Lastly, a high profile Olympic swimmer has tested positive for a doping violation and has been banned for 14 months. Six-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte was suspended by the US Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, after a photograph, did the rounds on social media showing him receiving an intravenous infusion of a permitted substance without a therapeutic use exemption.