Firstpost Spodcast Episode 199: Mumbai Indians through to final with win over CSK, Liverpool script remarkable comeback and more

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday to enter the final of IPL 2019. Suryakumar Yadav played one of his finest knocks on a challenging Chepauk pitch as Mumbai bested Chennai by six wickets in the first Qualifier.

On a sluggish pitch, which offered considerable turn and unpredictable bounce, Suryakumar batted in copybook fashion, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls as Mumbai Indians reached their target in 18.3 overs. Chasing a tricky target of 132 on a difficult pitch, senior players Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were out without scoring much. Surya and Ishan Kishan traded in their natural flair for a cautious approach, adding 80 runs together which set the platform for Mumbai's win.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his side as "mentality giants" after they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 and progress to the final for the second consecutive year on Tuesday.

In a stunning display of skills, Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice as Barcelona surrendered a three-goal first-leg lead to exit the Champions League in the semi-finals for the second straight season.

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin announced on Tuesday that he would leave the club at the end of the current season.

Godin has been one of the best central defenders in the world under Atletico coach Diego Simeone. The 33-year-old would not confirm his next club but indicated regret at not being able to agree to a new contract.

Andy Murray has been given a wildcard to play at London's Queen's Club next month even though he has yet to set a date for a potential return to the court after a hip surgery.

The British former World No 1, currently ranked 217 in the world, underwent a hip resurfacing operation in London in January and says he is now pain-free, but he has only been hitting balls from a stationary position so far.

The Afghanistan cricket team’s chief selector denied there was any rift between players after change of guard and claimed he expects the team to reach the semi-finals at the World Cup.

Afghanistan's star spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi expressed concerns on social media when national cricket selectors decided to replace Asghar Afghan as the captain of the ODI team. Rashid and Nabi had commented that changing the captain of the team just before the World Cup could affect the morale of the team and cause some uncertainty among the players.

At the launch of Afghanistan's team jersey on Tuesday, chief selector Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai said Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were upset with the decision but understood the motive behind changing the captain. He also put to rest any talk of distance created between the players due to the decision, especially between the two spinners and the new captain Gulbadin Naib.

