Firstpost Spodcast Episode 198: Trailblazers clinch victory over Supernovas, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman summoned by BCCI and more

The first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge was played in Jaipur on Monday, the first of four exhibition matches. The BCCI is organising a bigger tournament for the women in comparison to the inaugural edition last year when only a one-off game was played.

On Monday, the Trailblazers withstood the onslaught of hard-hitting Harmanpreet Kaur to pull-off a thrilling two-run win over the Supernovas in the opening game that included a run out on the final ball.

Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will depose in person for their alleged conflict of interest case before the BCCI ombudsman and Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain on 14 May.

Reports claim that the complainant, Sanjeev Gupta of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri have also been summoned for deposition by Justice Jain.

Gupta alleged that Tendulkar and Laxman are in conflict for their dual roles as members of Cricket Advisory Committee and as icon (Tendulkar for Mumbai Indians) and mentor (Laxman for Sunrisers Hyderabad) of IPL teams. Both cricketers denied having any conflict of interest, and in fact blamed BCCI for the mess as the Board never mentioned before their written submission that there is “tractable Conflict of Interest" which can be sorted on full disclosure.

In squash, the lack of a head coach for over a year meant that Indian stars Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa had to rely on injured teammate Harinder Pal Sandhu for coaching advice en route to their historic triumph at the Asian Individual Squash Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

In football news, Spanish star Iker Casillas was discharged from a hospital in Portugal on Monday, and said his football future is uncertain. This comes five days after Casillas suffered a heart attack during training with his club.

Portuguese media reported that Casillas had undergone surgery and that his season was over. Casillas, who turns 38 later this month, has played for Porto since 2015 and recently extended his contract with the club to next year, with the option of an additional 12 months.

