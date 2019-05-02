Firstpost Spodcast Episode 195: Chennai Super Kings' win over Delhi Capitals in IPL, Caster Semenya losing case against IAAF and more

CSK put in an all-round performance once again to utterly outplay Delhi Capitals and notch up win number nine for the season on Wednesday.

Suresh Raina scored a belligerent 59 runs off 37 balls to lay the foundation for a revival after a slow start. Trent Boult and left-arm spinner Jagdeesha Suchith bowled very precise lines to contain CSK’s batsmen, and gave away almost nothing in the initial overs. When opener Shane Watson fell to Suchith’s bowling in the 4th over, CSK’s score was 4/1. Watson had faced 9 balls and scored no runs. Raina walked in and set about changing the scenario, scoring boundaries and moving the ball around. The first six of the innings was hit in the 13th over when Faf du Plessis dispatched a full delivery from Sherfane Rutherford over extra cover.

Ravindra Jadeja added some much-needed runs towards the end, scoring 25 runs from 10 balls, including two sixes. Dhoni hit sixes off the last two balls to help CSK finish with 179/4. Suchith was the pick of Delhi’s bowlers, taking 2/28.

In reply, Delhi Capitals collapsed in a heap as Chennai dismissed them for 99.

In a landmark development for cricket, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was named the president of Marylebone Cricket Club, or the MCC, yesterday. He will become the first non-British person to occupy the post once his tenure begins on 1 October, 2019.

Sangakkara's nomination was announced by the current President, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting at Lord's on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan legend is an active member of MCC's World Cricket committee since 2012, and also owns the Honorary Life Membership of the club.

India's tour of the West Indies could start in the first week of August. Cricket West Indies has agreed to the BCCI's request of rescheduling the tour of the Caribbean by a couple of weeks.

As per the ICC's Future Tours Programme, India were scheduled to tour the West Indies after the World Cup for a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The Indian team was tentatively scheduled to land in the Caribbean immediately after the World Cup final on 14 July. However, it appears the BCCI might have wanted India’s cricketers to enjoy a break before the tour, which CWI was happy to entertain.

In a setback for South African athlete Caster Semenya on Wednesday, she lost her court challenge against IAAF rules that forced female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

Semenya, a double Olympic champion, was fighting measures imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (or IAAF) that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes — meaning those with differences of sexual development or DSD — to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

Football news now. FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas was hospitalized yesterday after suffering a heart attack during a training session at the club's training ground.

The club released a statement that said, “Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during a training session on Wednesday morning, at the Porto training centre in Olival. The session was brought to a prompt end to attend to the Porto goalkeeper, who is now at the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is well, stable and with the heart problem having been resolved.”

Indian shooting ace Apurvi Chandela attained the world number 1 position in the women's 10m air rifle event on Wednesday while compatriot Anjum Moudgil was ranked second after consistent performances in recent years.

