Firstpost Spodcast Episode 193: Sunrisers Hyderabad inch closer to playoffs; Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat nominated for Khel Ratna

Welcome to Spodcast.

David Warner finished his IPL 2019 in style, scoring his eighth half-century of the season, to take Sunrisers Hyderabad a step closer to the playoffs. Warner made 81 runs from 56 balls as Hyderabad scored a dominating 45-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Monday

With last night's win, Sunrisers Hyderabad consolidated their fourth position in the points table, scoring 12 points from 12 games, while Kings XI are at 10 points from as many matches. Both teams have two matches left with Kings XI still in the hunt for the playoffs.

The four playoff matches of the Indian Premier League as well as the final have been advanced by 30 minutes, and will begin at 7:30 pm. The BCCI's Committee of Administrators, in a meeting held in the capital recently, had discussed to revise the timings. IPL Qualifier 1 will be held in Chennai on 7 May, followed by the Eliminator on 8 May and Qualifier 2 on 10 May in Visakhapatnam. The final will be played on 12 May in Hyderabad.

In addition, three of the four Women's T20 Challenge games will also start at 7:30 pm, except one game that clashes with an eliminator match.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (or ECB) have decided to withdraw Alex Hales from all squads ahead of the international season following his 21-day ban for using recreational drugs. This is the second time Hales has been found guilty of using a banned recreational drug in his professional career.

According to an ECB statement, the decision was taken by Managing Director of England Men's Cricket Ashely Giles and the national selectors, which is headed by Ed Smith, in the best interests of the England team.

Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan scaled new heights in his rapidly rising career on Monday, becoming the first Indian to break into the top-25 of world rankings. Sathiyan rose four spots to number 24 in the latest ITTF rankings, following his impressive sixth place finish in the Asia Cup in Yokohama earlier this month.

The Table Tennis Federation of India (or TTFI) has decided to bid for the 2024 edition of the biennial World Team Championships. TTFI secretary M P Singh, who was in Hungary for the World Championships that concluded on Sunday, claimed the time has come for India to host a high-profile event. India last hosted a World Championships 32 years ago, in 1987. The last big ITTF event that was staged in India was in 2012 when Hyderabad hosted the World Junior Championships.

The Wrestling Federation of India (or WFI) recommended recently crowned Asian Champion Bajrang Punia and last year's Asian Games gold-medallist Vinesh Phogat for the country's highest sporting honour – the Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

WFI has also recommended Virender Kumar, Sujeet Maan, Narendra Kumar and Vikram Kumar for the Dronacharya award that is given to high-performing coaches. Bheem Singh and Jai Prakash's names have been shortlisted for the Dhyanchand award for lifetime achievement.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.