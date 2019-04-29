Firstpost Spodcast Episode 193: DC break IPL playoffs duck, Sachin Tendulkar refutes conflict of interest allegations and more

Welcome to Spodcast.

Kolkata Knight Riders snapped their six-match losing streak with a 34-run win over Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring game that saw brutal stroke play from power-hitters of both teams.

Put in to bat first. KKR got off to a fiery start with Shubman Gill, who made 76, and Chris Lynn who made 54, putting on a 96-run opening stand, their highest this season. As KKR faced elimination, Russell put on another display of breath-taking hitting, belting six fours and eight sixes to score 80 not out from 40 balls. He hit a six off the final ball of KKR's innings to take the team total to 232/2.

In reply, Mumbai Indians were reduced to 58/4 in the ninth over, and the match looked all but done. However, Hardik Pandya, arguably Mumbai's most valuable player this season, walked in and nearly took the match away from KKR. He hit nine sixes and six boundaries, making 91 off 34 balls in a fantastic display of power hitting that nearly won Mumbai the match. Fortunately for KKR, he fell in the 18th over and that sealed the game in their favour as Mumbai ended at 198/7. Sunday's win keeps KKR alive in the tournament as they now have 10 points from 12 matches. Mumbai remain in third spot with 14 points from 12 games.

Delhi Capitals qualified for the playoffs after a convincing 16-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. This is the first time since 2012 that the Delhi team has made it to the playoffs. DC captain Shreyas Iyer made a quick half-century, scoring 52 off 37 balls while Shikhar Dhawan made 50 from 37 balls to help the home team put up a daunting 187/5 on the scoreboard.

In reply, RCB could only manage 171/7. It was Delhi's eighth win in 12 games, giving them the 16 points needed to seal a top-four berth. Chennai Super Kings were the first team to quality for the play-offs. The season is all but over for RCB, who have now lost eight of their 12 games.

Sachin Tendulkar has refuted all allegations of Conflict of Interest levelled against him as he claimed to have neither "received any compensation" nor holding any decision making role in the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman, who is part of the team management, has expressed his desire to step down from the Cricket Advisory Committee (or CAC) to clear himself of the allegations.

The CAC, comprising Tendulkar, Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, is facing Conflict of Interest allegations. While Ganguly's advisory role with Delhi Capitals came under scrutiny earlier this month, Laxman and Tendulkar responded to the allegations yesterday. A Conflict of Interest complaint was filed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) member Sanjeev Gupta, who claimed Tendulkar and Laxman are allegedly performing dual roles, firstly as "support staff" in their respective IPL franchises Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and secondly as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee. '

A costly error from David de Gea dealt Manchester United's chances of Champions League football a potentially fatal blow as Chelsea consolidated their place in the Premier League top four with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships on a resounding note on Sunday as the Greco-Roman grapplers added a silver and a bronze to take the final tally to 16 medals. Harpreet Singh won a silver in the 82kg category while Gyanender won a bronze in the 60kg event on the final day of competition.

In Formula One, A determined Valtteri Bottas fought off an attacking final charge by teammate Lewis Hamilton to win Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix and regain the lead in the 2019 driver's title race. In a thrilling, closely-fought and dramatic race, the Finn came home 1.5 seconds ahead of Hamilton as Mercedes swept to a fourth successive one-two finish in the first four races this season, the only team to do so since Ferrari in 1952.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.