Firstpost Spodcast Episode 192: Riyan Parag leads dramatic fightback for RR, Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary win gold and more

17-year-old Riyan Parag led a dramatic fightback along with Jofra Archer as Rajasthan Royals recovered from a batting slump to snatch a thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a dramatic IPL match at Kolkata on Thursday.

After Thursday's win, Rajasthan Royals move up one place to seventh with eight points from 11 matches, the same as KKR, who remain in sixth place. KKR, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore now occupy the bottom three spots in the table with eight points each from 11 matches. All of them still have a theoretical chance of making it to the play-offs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining three matches.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity – the three teams competing in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge to be played between 6 and 11 May in Jaipur.

India's best women cricketers and future stars will be joined by international players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a four-match tri-series. All the teams consist of 13 players with four overseas cricketers each.

Young Indian shooters dominated the mixed team competitions, winning two gold medals on day three of the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Beijing, to take India to the top of the medal tally on Thursday. Teenagers Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won their second gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in as many World Cup stages this year. Another youngster, Divyansh Panwar, won the gold in Air Rifle Mixed Team event partnering the more accomplished Anjum Moudgil to round off a memorable day for India. Anjum partnered Divyansh, who was in only his second senior competition, for the first time to beat the formidable Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran 17-15 in a pulsating gold medal match.

Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Kavinder Singh Bisht remained on course for their second successive international gold medals this year and India looked good to notch up its best-ever performance at the Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Thursday.

Panghal and Bisht were the most impressive on a day when Shiva Thapa's unprecedented fourth successive semi-final appearance in the 60 kg event ended with a bronze after a gruelling battle that could have gone either way.

India's Divya Kakran and Manju Kumari bagged bronze medals in the women's competition of the Asian Wrestling Championships in China on Thursday. Asian Games bronze-medallist Divya Kakran defeated Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia via fall in the playoffs of the 68kg category to finish on the podium. Silver-medallist in the 69kg category at the 2017 edition of the Asian Championships in New Delhi, Kakran missed out on a place in the final of 68kg after going down to Feng Zhou of China 4-14 in the semi-finals. She is returning to competitive wrestling after recovering from an ankle injury, and put on an impressive display to beat Hong Thuy Nguyen of Vietnam 10-0 in her quarterfinal bout.

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu registered straight game wins to sail into the quarterfinals of the Asia Badminton Championship in Wuhan, China on Thursday.

Saina, who was the last Indian to take the court on Thursday, needed just 38 minutes to get the better of Kim Ga Eun of Korea to enter the last eight round of the women's singles event. She is likely to have a difficult match in the next round against third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

