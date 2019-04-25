Firstpost Spodcast Episode 191: RCB maintain winning run in IPL, Ankita Raina beats former World No 1 Samantha Stosur and more

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored a third successive win after defeating Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs on Wednesday.

Navdeep Saini bowled a fantastic 19th over, taking two wickets and conceding just three runs, to ensure Punjab’s chase ran out of steam. Chasing 203 for a win, Punjab began in earnest as KL Rahul, who scored a fluent 42 runs off 27 balls, and Chris Gayle, who made a quick fire 23 off 10 balls, put 42 runs on the board in less than four overs. Mayank Agarwal continued the aggression up front, making 35 from 21 balls in his 59-run partnership with Rahul. Both of them got out in quick succession, after which Nicholas Pooran and David Miller seized the moment with some lusty hitting. Pooran hit five sixes and looked set to take the game away from Bangalore. They scored 68 runs from 8 overs, and Punjab required 30 runs from the two final overs. Saini claimed the wickets of Pooran and Miller in the 19th over. Bowling the 20th, Umesh Yadav was good enough to defend 27 runs as Punjab finished well short at 185/7.

Andre Russell, the big-hitting West Indian all-rounder, is set to return in West Indies colours at the ICC World Cup 2019. The West Indian cricket board announced their 15-man squad for the quadrennial event on Wednesday and many of the expected names have been included.

India’s wrestlers reaped a rich-harvest of five medals in the men's freestyle events but a gold medal eluded them on the second day of the Asian Championships in China.

All five wrestlers who competed yesterday won a medal each, but none could add a gold medal to Bajrang Punia’s first place finish in 65kg men's freestyle on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal notched up contrasting wins en route to the second round while Kidambi Srikanth suffered a shock defeat at the Asia Badminton Championship on Wednesday.

Olympic and world championship silver-medallist Sindhu eased past Takahashi Sayaka of Japan in straight games. Sindhu looked in command from the beginning and registered a thumping 21-14 21-7 victory in just 28 minutes. The fourth-seeded Indian will next face Choirunnisa of Indonesia in the second round.

In tennis news, Indian tennis player Ankita Raina shocked former US Open champion Samantha Stosur for the biggest win of her career, progressing to the second round of the Kunming Open in China on Wednesday.

Raina, who is India’s top women’s singles player and an Asian Games bronze medallist, shocked the fancied Australian 7-5 2-6 6-5 in a gruelling two hour-fifty minute battle in the WTA 125k event.

