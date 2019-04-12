Firstpost Spodcast Episode 183: Dhoni loses his cool on the field; Pinki Singh, Sakshi secure medals at Cologne Boxing World Cup and more

Welcome to Episode 183 of Firstpost Spodcast. We begin with some IPL news.

Bespectacled Mitchell Santner smashed Ben Stokes into the stands off the final delivery to guide Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling four wicket victory in an IPL game which saw a very public outburst from winning captain MS Dhoni.

CSK recorded their sixth win in seven games as they made a rough weather of a modest 152-run target before Santner's six sealed in a dramatic final over in which CSK needed 18 runs.

Moving onto some boxing news. Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pinki Rani (51kg) and reigning youth world champion Sakshi (57kg) assured India of two more medals at the Cologne Boxing World Cup by entering the semi-finals on Thursday.

Continuing her impeccable form, the India Open gold medallist Pinki Rani put up yet another dominating performance to blank Thailand's Phunsang Cahiranchaya 5-0 in the quarter-final bout.

The 18-year-old Sakshi won in contrasting fashion as she faced some stiff resistance from Cecille Kelle of Denmark. The Indian had to dig deep to stave off the Dane's challenge before she won by a split decision on points.

The Indian contingent is already confirmed of at least a silver and a bronze after Meena Kumari Maisnam and Pwilao Basumatary reached the final and semi-finals in the 54kg and 64kg respectively.

Some basketball news now. The last spot in the NBA Playoffs went to the Detroit Pistons. Their reward: A series against MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

All the West matchups fell into place during Game 82s on Wednesday.

The Bucks, the NBA's top overall seed, play the Pistons. No 2 Toronto draws No 7 Orlando, with the Magic in the postseason for the first time since 2012. And No 3 Philadelphia — a team wrapped in intrigue right now — will face No 6 Brooklyn.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.