Firstpost Spodcast Episode 178: Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Delhi Capitals, Indian women's hockey team's victory and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

In this episode of Spodcast, Firstpost's daily news podcast, we discuss Kidambi Srikanth's entry into the quarter-finals of the Malaysian Open, Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory over Delhi Capitals in the ISL, Indian women's hockey team's victory over Malaysia and more.

The biggest talking point of the day's episode is Kidambi Srikanth making it to the men's singles quarter-final at the Malaysia Open on Thursday while an erratic PV Sindhu lost in straight games in women's singles.

Eighth-seeded Srikanth, who had reached the final of a BWF World Tour event after 17 months at the India Open last week, defeated Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 21-15 in just over half an hour to set up a clash with Olympic champion and fourth seed Chen Long of China in his next match. Srikanth opened up a 6-2 lead early on and then jumped to a 14-6 advantage. He dominated the proceedings to pocket the opening game. In the second game, Srikanth took an early lead and held fort to comfortably close out the match.

We also talk about the Indian women's hockey team defeating hosts Malaysia 3-0 on Thursday in the opening game of a five-match series.

The second match of the series will be played on Saturday.

In cricket news we discus on the podcast, India’s ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that for World Cup selection, players should be judged on the basis of 'performance and form' in the last four years and not on how they perform during the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The IPL ends on 12 May, and the World Cup kicks off in England and Wales on 30 May, and national selectors are keeping an eye on the IPL before picking the 15-member Indian squad.

In IPL news, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in a less than exciting contest on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Delhi Capitals played out a sedate innings on their home pitch, hitting just nine boundaries and four sixes. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were removed quickly by Hyderabad’s bowlers who conceded a mere 36 runs in the first six overs.

After Thursday’s win, SRH have three wins from four matches while Delhi have lost three out of their five matches. SRH now move to the top of the points table while Punjab are in second position. Delhi Capitals are in fifth place.

