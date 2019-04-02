Firstpost Spodcast Episode 175: DC's collapse against KXIP, Roger Federer's rise in ATP rankings and more

Welcome to Episode 175 of Firstpost Spodcast and we begin with cricket news.

A daily IPL update to begin the day and Kings XI Punjab's costliest buy Sam Curran proved his worth with an incredible spell at the back end as the home team pulled off a miraculous 14-run victory against Delhi Capitals left stunned by an inexplicable batting collapse in Monday's IPL encounter.

From 144 for 3, Delhi lost their last seven wickets for 8 runs, something that will haunt them for days to come especially after Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram set up what looked like an easy win.

Staying with cricket and there's some good news for Indian cricket fans. India retained the ICC Test Championship Mace and won the purse of USD one million for a third year running after a memorable season that saw them winning their maiden series in Australia.

"Our team has a lot of depth and I am sure this will stand us in good stead once the ICC World Test Championship commences later this year. That is again something we are really looking forward to as it adds more context to Test match cricket," Kohli said.

A shooting update now. Indian shooters continued their dominance claiming half a dozen gold medals on the final day of the Asian Airgun Championships to sign off with a total of 25 medals in Taoyuan, Taipei.

India finished with 16 gold, five silver and four bronze. On the last day of the competition, Yash Vardhan and Shreya Agrawal bagged three gold medals each.

Some tennis news now. Roger Federer jumped up one spot to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after capturing his 101st career title with his victory over John Isner in Miami.

The Swiss great switched places with Austria's Dominic Thiem, who had briefly climbed to fourth after defeating Federer in the final at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

Simona Halep cut the gap to world number one Naomi Osaka in the WTA rankings on Monday after the Romanian made the semi-finals at the Miami Open last week.

Finally, some news from Brazil. A former coach of Brazil's national gymnastics squad accused of sexually abusing dozens of boys has been banned for life from the sport, as prosecutors investigate the allegations.

The ruling by the Brazil Gymnastics Federation's disciplinary tribunal announced on Sunday prohibits Fernando de Carvalho Lopes from any activity relating to gymnastics.

