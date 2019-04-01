Firstpost Spodcast Episode 174: RCB's capitulation against SRH, Liverpool's dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

In this episode of Spodcast, Firstpost's daily news podcast, we discuss Royal Challengers Bangalore's capitulation against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Liverpool's dramatic win over Tottenham Hotspur, Kidambi Srikanth's defeat to Viktor Axelsen in the India Open final and more.

We start with IPL news. It was another thrashing for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the Sunrisers Hyderabad absolutely dominated match number 11 of the season. RCB lost by a massive 118 runs as SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner took apart their bowling, notching up centuries in the process.

Bairstow smashed 114 runs from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership to post a mammoth 231/2 after being put into bat. Bairstow punished RCB with 12 fours and seven sixes while Warner hit five fours and five sixes. Bairstow and Warner became the first pair in IPL history to post three consecutive hundred-run stands.

In the second IPL match of Sunday night, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's well-calculated half-century in challenging conditions turned out to be a game-changer as Chennai Super Kings won their third match of the season, defeating Rajasthan Royals by eight runs in a thrilling finish.

We also discus news from the Premier League, where Liverpool climbed back to the top of the Premier League rankings in pretty dramatic fashion as Toby Alderweireld's last minute own-goal helped them beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side is now two points ahead of Manchester City, but City still have a game in hand.

Among other talking points on this episode of Spodcast, we talk about Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's defeat at the hands of Viktor Axelsen in straight games in the singles final of the tournament. Axelsen, ranked fourth in the world, pulled off his shirt in celebration after beating Srikanth 21-7, 22-20 in 36 minutes to win his second India Open crown at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

In the women's final, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon defeated He Bingjiao of China 21-15, 21-14 to claim her third Indian title of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Elsewhere, in Formula One, defending champion Lewis Hamilton took advantage of Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc’s wretched misfortune on Sunday as he claimed a dramatic victory for Mercedes in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The five-time champion, who looked set for a second place finish behind the 21-year-old Monegasque, gained the lead with 10 laps remaining when Formula One's new star, who claimed a record-breaking pole position for Ferrari on Saturday, was hit by engine problems.

