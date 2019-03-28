Firstpost Spodcast Episode 172: Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker smash record, India enter Azlan Shah final and more

In this episode of Spodcast, Firstpost's daily news podcast, we discuss Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker smashing the air pistol qualification record at the 12th Asian Airgun Championship being held in Taipei, India entering the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey final with a 7-3 victory over Canada, Kolkata Knight Riders' win over Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and more.

We begin with IPL news. Kolkata Knight Riders registered their second win of the season on Wednesday after defeating Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs in a high scoring match.

Andre Russell was the destroyer in chief for KKR, smashing 48 runs in 17 balls when batting, then taking 2/21 with the ball. It was a dramatic game for Russell ― batting on three, he was yorked by Mohammed Shami off the last delivery of the 17th over but to the horror of KXIP, the umpire signalled a no-ball. Punjab were found to have one fielder short of the mandatory four inside the 30-yard circle. 30-year-old ‘Dre Russ’ made full use of that reprieve, hammering five sixes and three fours from the next 11 balls, sending the Eden Gardens crowd into a frenzy. His ruthless blitz saw KKR score 56 runs in 19 balls after the no-ball. Robin Uthappa top scored for KKR, with 67 from 50 balls while Nitish Rana smashed 63 runs in 34 balls to lay a platform for Russell’s onslaught. KKR eventually scored 218/4 in their 20 overs.

We also discus news from the 12th Asian Airgun Championship being held in Taoyuan, Taipei, where teenage Indian shooting stars Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the qualification world record as they won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal on Wednesday.

This win comes exactly a month after they won the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup stage gold in the same event in Delhi. 17-year-old Manu and 16-year-old Saurabh shot a combined score of 784 in the qualification round, breaking the record set by Russians Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at the European Championships five days ago. The two Indian shooters then went on to win the five-team final with a score of 484.8.

Other stories we discuss on the podcast are hockey news now from the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia — where India thumped Canada 7-3 on Wednesday to enter the final — and news from the India Open where Indian star Kidambi Srikanth prevailed in a taxing three-game win over Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent on Wednesday to qualify for the second round.

