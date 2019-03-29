Firstpost Spodcast Episode 172: Mi beat RCB in IPL; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is Manchester United's new full-time manager and more

Welcome to Episode 173 of Firstpost Spodcast and we being with cricket news.

An umpiring howler off the last deliver cost Royal Challengers Bangalore dearly as Mumbai Indians pipped the hosts by six runs largely due to Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant spell at the death in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Thursday.

Needing six to take the game into Super Over, Lasith Malinga's final delivery to Shivam Dube was a no-ball that was missed by the on-field umpires as RCB managed 181 for 5 in reply to 187 for 8 by Mumbai Indians.

Now an update from the Asian Airgun Championships. Indian shooters on Thursday clinched one gold and two silver on the second day of competitions to remain on top of the standings in the 12th Asian Airgun Championships in Taoyuan, Taipei.

Ravi Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan won a silver in the senior 10m air rifle mixed team event while India made it a 1-2 in the corresponding junior event on yet another profitable day.

Finally, an update from the Premier League which has been on the cards for a while. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed Manchester United's full-time manager on a three-year contract, the club announced on its website on Thursday. The former United forward had been in temporary charge since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

