Firstpost Spodcast Episode 171: Chennai Super Kings' easy win in IPL, India beating Malaysia in Sultan Azlan Shah and more

Sports FP Sports Mar 27, 2019 16:14:40 IST

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

On this episode of Spodcast, Firstpost's daily news podcast, we discuss Chennai Super Kings' easy victory over the Delhi Capitals in Tuesday's Indian Premier League encounter, India beating Malaysia 4-2 in a group stage encounter of the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament and more.

