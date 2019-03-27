Firstpost Spodcast Episode 171: Chennai Super Kings' easy win in IPL, India beating Malaysia in Sultan Azlan Shah and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

On this episode of Spodcast, Firstpost's daily news podcast, we discuss Chennai Super Kings' easy victory over the Delhi Capitals in Tuesday's Indian Premier League encounter, India beating Malaysia 4-2 in a group stage encounter of the Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament and more.

Chennai Super Kings are on a roll in the 12th edition of the IPL. They easily defeated Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo took centrestage.

Chasing a sub-par score of 148 for a win, Chennai won by six wickets as Watson and Suresh Raina made batting look easy on a lifeless track.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s runout of Jos Buttler in the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals had generated a fair amount of controversy. That episode of 'Mankading' had the cricketing community divided into various factions.

Yesterday, the venerable Marylebone Cricket Club weighed in on the issue. The MCC, in its release, said Ashwin was correct in dismissing Buttler, who left his crease before the ball was released by the bowler. Its statement said, “To clarify, it has never been in the Laws that a warning should be given to the non-striker and nor is it against the Spirit of Cricket to run out a non-striker who is seeking to gain an advantage by leaving his/her ground early.”

Another important thing that MCC mentioned in the release is that batsmen at the non-striker's end should remain in their ground until it is fair for them to leave, knowing that TV replays can deem them in or out even by millimetres.

Badminton news now, from the India Open. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy notched up a stunning straight-game win over World No 18 Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu to make it to the second round of women's doubles at the $350,000 India Open on Tuesday.

Hockey news from the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament now. India scored four times after a goalless first quarter to defeat hosts Malaysia 4-2 on Tuesday. That win took India to the second spot in the points table.

India’s next match is against Canada on Wednesday.

