Firstpost Spodcast Episode 170: R Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler, Chelsea lodging appeal against transfer ban and more

Kings XI Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in a thrilling match that seesawed in the closing stages and even saw some controversy in its aftermath. Chris Gayle announced himself in this edition of the IPL with a blistering innings, scoring 79 runs from 47 balls, including eight boundaries and four sixes. Sarfaraz Khan scored a quick 46 runs from 29 balls that helped take Punjab to 184/4 in 20 overs.

Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat had a terrible outing with the ball, ending with economy rates of 12 and 14.66 respectively. Jofra Archer, on the other hand, bowled extremely well, conceding only 17 runs in his 4 overs. Chasing 185 for a win at home, Rajasthan Royals fell short, finishing with 170/9. Jos Buttler, who scored 69, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane, got Rajasthan off to a brisk start, dealing in boundaries and sixes to pile up 64 runs in the first six overs.

With the score on 108/2, Buttler was backing up a bit too much for KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's liking at the non-striker's end. Ashwin whipped the bails off with Buttler outside his crease — a controversial act known as 'Mankading' that has over the years generated a lot of debate.

Jasprit Bumrah had chosen not to bat during Mumbai Indians’ loss to Delhi Capitals on Sunday, giving rise to speculation that India's strike bowler had a serious injury which could affect the Indian team's chances in the World Cup.

However, a BCCI official said yesterday that there were no major concerns since the scans have come clear. PTI quoted the official as saying, “Bumrah had some shoulder scans done in the morning and BCCI was kept in the loop. His scan reports were okay. The tests that were done were all those recommended by the BCCI.”

A total of 29 players have been retained by their respective franchisees of the Pro Kabaddi League under the 'Elite Retained Players' category, the organisers of the PKL announced on Monday.

The number of retained players for the upcoming season, which starts 19 July, has been increased from the previous season's 21. Non-retained players will go under the hammer at the auction which will be held on 8 and 9 April.

In Formula One news, Michael Schumacher's son Mick is set to make his debut in a Formula One car in Bahrain next month.

The 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael could appear at a young driver's test in April, according to a report in Auto Bild magazine. Teams will be obliged to test young drivers for two days at the mid-season test in Bahrain, and the young Schumacher is in line to take the wheel for Alfa Romeo Racing on 2-3 April.

Chelsea have lodged an appeal against a one-year transfer ban to FIFA’s Appeal Committee and the case will be heard on 11 April, the sport’s world governing body said on Monday.

The English Premier League club were banned from registering new players in the next two transfer windows and fined 600,000 Swiss Francs after they were found guilty of breaching rules on signing foreign players under the age of 18.

