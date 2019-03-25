Firstpost Spodcast Episode 169: Rishabh Pant's blitz against Mumbai Indians, Indian hockey team's last-minute woes and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

The 12th edition of the IPL began on Saturday and Chennai Super Kings thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match on Saturday. On Sunday, Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders spoiled David Warner’s big comeback as KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a thrilling win.

Earlier, David Warner had a fabulous comeback to top-flight cricket as he pummelled 85 runs from 53 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries.

In the second IPL match on Sunday, Rishabh Pant's destructive innings of 78 runs from 27 balls powered Delhi Capitals to a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians, giving further proof of why Pant should be part of India’s World Cup squad.

He hit seven sixes and seven boundaries that made Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium look like a tiny ground and left the Mumbai Indians’ bowlers, including the formidable Jasprit Bumrah, traumatised, and gave the rechristened Delhi Capitals the fresh beginning they desperately longed for. Thanks to Pant’s blitz, Delhi scored 99 runs in the last six overs, ending with an imposing 213/6 in their 20 overs. South African Colin Ingram, who scored 47 off 32 balls, and Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 43, pulled Delhi Capitals out of trouble with an 83-run stand for the third wicket after the visitors lost openers Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer quickly.

We also discuss hockey news. A tardy India settled for a draw against South Korea, after holding a lead for most of the match, in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament on Sunday.

India had defeated Japan 2-0 in their opening match on Saturday but the perennial problem of conceding goals at the fag end of a match hurt them once again on Sunday.

India’s next match is against Malaysia on 26 March.

In badminton news, Chinese top seeds Chen Yufei and Shi Yuqi pulled out of the India Open on Sunday citing medical grounds. That took some sheen off the $350,000 World Tour Super 500 tournament that starts on Tuesday and ends on 31 March.

