Firstpost Spodcast Episode 167: CSK’s Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2019, India enter SAFF Women’s Championship final and more

The BCCI said on Wednesday that India coach Ravi Shastri's contract would not be automatically renewed after the World Cup.

Shastri remains the favourite to continue as the Indian cricket team's head coach after the World Cup, but the BCCI will be forced to restart the process, as his contract does not contain an extension or renewal clause. Unlike most big football or NBA clubs, who include renewal or extension clauses for their coaches, the BCCI, from Anil Kumble's time as chief coach, did not have that particular clause as a part of the coach’s contract.

We also talk about defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings suffering a blow ahead of the season opener due to South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi getting ruled out of the tournament due to a side strain. Ngidi picked up the injury during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The fortunes of the Indian Women's Football Team at the SAFF Women's Football Championship also features on the episode of Spodcast.

Four-time defending champions India stormed into the final of the SAFF Women's Football Championship with a thumping 4-0 win over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Dalima Chhibber scored the first goal for India, which was followed by a brace from Indumathi Kathiresan and an injury-time strike by Manisha as India took their tally to 15 goals in three matches. India will face off against Nepal in the final on Friday.

We also discuss some news from domestic football. Six I-League clubs, including newly crowned champions Chennai City FC, expressed their willingness to compete in the Super Cup if the national federation addresses their concerns about the impending restructuring of domestic football leagues. Several clubs are worried that the I-League may be relegated to the second tier in the domestic restructuring this coming season on the direction of the Asian Football Confederation.

