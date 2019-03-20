Firstpost Spodcast Episode 166: Rohit Sharma to open batting for Mumbai Indians, BCCI release IPL schedule and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost where we cover the big headlines of the day.

With the IPL just three days away, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that he would open the batting for his team. He said on Tuesday, “This year I will open the batting for all the games that is for sure.”

Sharma had juggled between different slots in the last edition of the IPL. He started off opening the batting in the first two games, but after scoring just 15 and 11, he sent himself down to number four and then shifted between 3, 4 and 5 for the rest of the games. Over the years, he has juggled between opening the batting and playing in the middle order to help the team find the right balance.

We also talk about the Mumbai franchise's hope that Yuvraj Singh’s inclusion will stabilise a middle-order that was hit-and-miss last year. Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians' director of cricket operations, said, “Bringing Yuvraj in the squad has been a boost because of the match-winning ability that he has... we have identified that we need an experienced batsman who can control the game in the middle. Since Rohit has decided (to open)...we need that experience also in the middle order. And who better than someone like Yuvraj.”

In related news, the full schedule of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League was announced on Tuesday by BCCI. Chennai Super Kings will play against old rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match on 23 March in Chennai.

The schedule makes no mention of playoff dates or venues. Earlier, the BCCI had released the schedule of the first two weeks of the tournament. This year, due to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled from 11 April, the IPL had to be advanced.

The league stage comprises 56 matches over 43 days. The last league game will be played on 5 May between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The schedule for the playoffs and the final is expected to be announced soon.

The other news we discuss on the episode is former India cricket captain and Delhi Capitals Team Adviser for the upcoming IPL, Sourav Ganguly, saying that Indian skipper Virat Kohli should bat at No 3 in the 2019 World Cup.

