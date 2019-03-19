Firstpost Spodcast Episode 165: Gautam Gambhir's stand on Indo-Pak World Cup game; Mary Kom's Asian Championship absence and more

Welcome to Episode 165 of Firstpost Spodcast

We begin with updates from the world of cricket. Gambhir said that CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack are far important than a cricket match with Pakistan, and added that if needed, India should forfeit even the World Cup final.

Since the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed effected the Pulwama attack in which more than 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives, there have been talks around the cricketing circles that India should boycott Pakistan on the cricket pitch. Former cricketers from India have been divided on the issue of playing Pakistan in international cricket. While Sachin Tendulkar said that he would hate to give those two points to Pakistan in the tournament, Gambhir has been maintaining his boycott Pakistan stand.

In other cricket news, The PCB had filed a compensation case against the BCCI last year before the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee for an amount of around USD 70 million. PCB had sought a huge amount from BCCI for not honouring a MoU signed between the two boards. According to the MoU, India and Pakistan were supposed to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023, which the BCCI failed to honour.

Staying with cricket, The BCCI decided to come under NADA with a rider that its own chaperons will be collecting the urine samples and it will be handed over to the NADA. The decision that was taken by the top BCCI office-bearers and Committee of Administrators (CoA) after a meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar, came with its share of riders.

Moving on to other sports now, and we begin with tennis news. The breakthrough run at the Indian Wells has propelled India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran to career-high rank of 84 but injured Yuki Bhambri on Monday dropped out of top-200 for the first time in almost two years.

In the recently released ATP rankings, Prajnesh had collected 61 points after reaching the third round at the ATP Master series event, where he beat world number 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili to register the biggest win of his career.

A boxing update now, Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom says her decision to skip the Asian Championships is part of a larger plan to enhance her chances of Olympic qualification at a time when the competition in her weight category has become significantly "difficult".

Mary Kom, who claimed her sixth world title last year in Delhi, will be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The Asian Championship is scheduled to be held next month in Thailand.

