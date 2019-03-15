Firstpost Spodcast Episode 163: Sourav Ganguly named Delhi Capitals' adviser; Dipa Karmakar shines at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup and more

Welcome to Episode 163 of Firstpost Spodcast.

We begin with cricket news. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was Thursday appointed adviser of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). In his new role, Ganguly will work closely with the team's head coach Ricky Ponting.

Now some startling new for cricket fans. India pacer Mohammed Shami was charged by Kolkata Police in dowry and sexual harassment cases on Thursday. As per ANI, a chargesheet has been filed in Alipore police court against Shami under IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment).

Now a Gymnastics update. India's Dipa Karmakar on Thursday made it to the vault finals after finishing third in the qualifying round of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

She scored 14.466 and 14.133 points in the two qualifying round vaults for an average of 14.299. American Jade Carey took the top spot in the qualifying round with an average score of 14.70 while Alexa Moreno of Mexico was second with 14.533.

Some badminton news to end the episode. Subhankar Dey and Riya Mookerjee advanced to men's and women's singles quarter-finals respectively of the Swiss Open badminton tournament on Thursday.

Dey registered a hard-fought 12-21 22-20 21-17 win over fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a men's singles contest that lasted one hour and 11 minutes, while Mookerjee made it to the quarter-finals after her opponent from Canada, Michelle Li retired hurt when the score read 18-16 in favour of the Indian.

