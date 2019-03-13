Firstpost Spodcast Episode 161: FC Goa's entry into the ISL final, Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe getting cancelled and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

On this episode, we discuss FC Goa's entry in the final of the Indian Super League despite their 0-1 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC, Shane Warne's comments about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's importance to the Indian team at the 2019 ICC World Cup, Afghanistan's limited-over series in Zimbabwe slated for April getting cancelled among other things.

We’re now at the final stage of the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League. FC Goa set up a title clash against Bengaluru FC despite losing to a determined Mumbai City on Tuesday.

Mumbai City eked out a narrow 1-0 win but that was not enough — they were knocked out by FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-final played in Fatorda on Tuesday night.

On this episode of Spodcast, we also talk about Shane Warne said on Tuesday that MS Dhoni is a 'must-have' player who will prove crucial to India's chances at the ICC World Cup. Warne also described Indian captain Virat Kohli as “a terrific leader.”

The Australian legend emphasised the need for experienced players when the going gets tough. He said, “When things are tough, you need experienced guys in your side like MS Dhoni. For me, MS Dhoni is a great player and a must-have player in your side.”

The other big news we discus on this episode is Zimbabwe Cricket announcing on Tuesday that Afghanistan's proposed limited-over series in Zimbabwe slated for April has been cancelled after unresolved issues pertaining to broadcasting between the two boards.

The other big story we talk about is the unruly behavior by spectators at the AFC Asian Cup football tournament which has caused some embarrassment for host nation UAE. The tournament hosts were punished by the Asian Football Confederation's disciplinary and ethics committee in light of home fans’ abusive behavior during UAE’s 4-0 loss to Qatar in the semi-final in Abu Dhabi. Plastic water bottles and footwear — a traditional insult — were hurled at the Qataris, the eventual Asian Cup champions by UAE supporters. Following the disgraceful behavior of spectators, United Arab Emirates were fined $150,000 and ordered to play a match behind closed doors. That means UAE will have to play their next home qualifier for the 2023 Asian Cup "without spectators" in an empty stadium.

The Asian Cup was held in the midst of a transport and diplomatic blockade of Qatar by several countries, including UAE, who accuse it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges entirely. As a result Qataris are generally barred from UAE. That meant Qatari footballers were largely devoid of fan support as they romped to their first Asian crown. Qatar will host the football World Cup in 2022.

