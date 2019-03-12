Firstpost Spodcast Episode 160: Zinedine Zidane returning as Real Madrid boss, Bengaluru FC's entry into ISL final and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

We begin with an ISL update. Bengaluru FC sealed their place in the final of the Hero Indian Super League for the second successive year with a 3-0 home win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off on Monday.

Though Bengaluru were dominant at the start, they were made to work hard by a resilient NorthEast United who threatened to take the lead. Federico Gallego nicked the ball off Dimas Delgado’s feet and charged at the Bengaluru defence. The Uruguayan fed Juan Mascia into the box who, with just Gurpreet Singh to beat, shot straight at the goalkeeper from a narrow angle.

We also discuss Real Madrid surprisingly re-hiring Zinedine Zidane as coach nine months after he resigned. Real Madrid decided on Monday to sack Santiago Solari.

We talk about what the move will mean for Real talisman Gareth Bale, who was one of the few that did not see eye-to-eye with the Frenchman. Bale's future will become even more uncertain now that Zidane's appointment has been confirmed.

The other big story we talk about on this edition of Spodcast is the International Cricket Council's revelation that India was granted permission to wear camouflage military caps in the third ODI against Australia as a tribute to the country's armed forces, a gesture that drew strong criticism from Pakistan.

In the third ODI played in Ranchi on 8 March, the Indian team replaced their usual blue caps with military caps as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack and donated their match fees to the National Defence Fund.

