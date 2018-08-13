Firstpost Spodcast Episode 16: India's defeat at Lord's, Manchester City's win over Arsenal and more on our daily sports podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost, where we do a quick run through of the big sports news of the day.

On Monday’s episode, we talk about the second India-England Test, which ended with a resounding victory for the hosts, Manchester City's thumping start to the Premier League and golfer Viraj Madappa's title.

The second Test between India and England ended on Sunday with a resounding victory for England. The hosts beat India by a huge margin — an innings and 159 runs. Day Four of the second Test witnessed another batting failure by the visitors. They managed just 130 runs in 47 overs in their second innings. R Ashwin was the top scorer for India in both innings, with 29 in the first and 33 in the second.

Earlier, England declared their first innings at 396 for the loss of seven wickets. Chris Woakes, who came in for Ben Stokes in the second test, scored his first Test century to give his side a massive lead of 287 runs. Woakes scored 137 off 177 deliveries and was supported by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow who fell just short of a century. Bairstow scored 93, an important knock that turned the match in England’s favour at a time the batting card read 131 for five.

England declared at 396 and James Anderson took over. He got Vijay out for a duck again, then sent back KL Rahul for 10 runs. Captain Virat Kohli, who seemed to be nursing a sore back, scored 17 runs. The Indian batsmen looked uncomfortable against the moving ball and managed just 137 runs in their second dig. Anderson finished with four wickets, taking his match tally to nine wickets after his fantastic five-fer in the first innings. Stuart Broad wrecked India’s middle order, taking four wickets as well. Woakes took the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma. His match tally stood at 137 runs and 4 wickets, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

England now lead the Test series 2-0. The third Test will be played in Nottingham and begins on August 18.

We also discuss the Premier League where Manchester City started their title defence with a thumping win over Arsenal. They defeated the Gunners 2-0, as they looked in imperious form against a hapless opposition. Arsenal started a new era under Spanish coach Unai Emery. Arsenal looked nervous on the field, a stark contrast to Manchester City who looked like the champion side they were last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool began their season with a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham, justifying some of the pre-season hype that they could prove a threat to Manchester City’s title.

We also talk about Indian golfer Viraj Madappa’s victory at the Take Solutions Masters by two shots in Bangalore. This is Madappa’s maiden Asian Tour title.

Madappa, who turned pro last year, was India’s No 1 junior, then the No 1 amateur player. He was awarded as Rookie of the Year on India’s domestic PGTI Tour. This year, he made the cut for the Asian Tour from a tough qualifying school.

It was a flawless back nine with four birdies. A brace on the 10th and 11th moved him into contention at 14-under par, but the other brace on the 15th and 16th was what clinched the issue for Madappa.