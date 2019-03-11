Firstpost Spodcast Episode 159: Australia's incredible run chase, Arsenal's win over Manchester United and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

We begin with cricket. Australia chased down a near-impossible target of 359 against India on Sunday in Mohali to level the five-match ODI series.

Peter Handscomb made a fantastic century, scoring 117 off 105 balls while Usman Khawaja scored 91 to give Australia a very good chance of reaching their target. Newcomer Ashton Turner bludgeoned 84 off 43 balls to take Australia home with four wickets and more than two overs to spare.

Sunday’s 359 was the highest-ever total that India had failed to defend in its ODI history.

We also discuss Premier League football on this episode. Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 at home on Sunday night; Chelsea were rescued from embarrassment by Eden Hazard while Liverpool survived an early scare to beat Burnley.

Arsenal inflicted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first domestic defeat as Manchester United caretaker manager to move past their opponents into the top four with a 2-0 victory on Sunday. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard came to Chelsea’s rescue as his superb late strike earned a 1-1 draw against the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Chelsea were moments away from another defeat after Raul Jimenez put the Wolves ahead at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Liverpool defeated Burnley 4-2 on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp warned title rivals Manchester City that his team would not give up their title bid quietly.

In other news discussed on this episode, we talk about India's extra-ordinary showing at the 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki, Finland. Kavinder Singh Bisht won a gold medal while Shiva Thapa and three others claimed silver medals to end a fine Indian campaign on Sunday.

In an all-Indian final, the gritty Bisht faced Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin in the 56kg category. Shiva Thapa, rookie Govind Sahani and Dinesh Dagar also won silver medals.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.