Firstpost Spodcast Episode 157: Manchester United's historic victory, PV Sindhu's ouster from All England and more

We begin with Champions League news in today's episode. Manchester United reached the Champions League quarter-finals with an historic 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. In the process, United became the first team in European Cup history to recover from losing the first leg of a knockout round tie 2-0 at home.

Romelu Lukaku scored two goals, and later Marcus Rashford converted a controversial stoppage time VAR-awarded penalty to make it three goals for United while Juan Bernat scored one for the French club. Those three goals saw United go through on away goals. The win was all the more special because United were without the services of suspended star player Paul Pogba as well as nine other injured stars including Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera.

We also talk about the other Champions League match where Alex Telles converted a VAR-awarded penalty during extra time as Porto defeated Roma 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals following a tense 4-3 win on aggregate.

Sindhu ousted

We also discuss PV Sindhu's ouster from the All England Championship at the hands of Sung Ji Hyun of Korea.

Fifth-seed Sindhu went into the opener with an overall record of 8-6 against but Sung Ji has beaten Sindhu twice in the last three meetings. The Korean once again troubled the Indian in a thrilling 81-minute clash that went down to the wire. In the men's singles draw, 2017 Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth defeated fellow Indian shuttler HS Prannoy 21-19, 21-19 in a pulsating contest.

Update from Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul case

We spoke about the BCCI ombudsman for the Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul case yesterday. The ombudsman, DK Jain, who had been appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve disputes, had said he had not yet been referred the case by the Committee of Administrators. Following that, a PTI report stated that the CoA would refer the investigation into Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's loose talk on women to Mr Jain at a meeting in New Delhi today.

Rahul and Pandya were provisionally suspended for their sexist remarks on a popular TV show but their suspension was eventually revoked pending an inquiry.

