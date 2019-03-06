Firstpost Spodcast Episode 156: India's narrow win over Australia, Real Madrid getting knocked out of Champions League and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

On this episode, we discuss India's narrow win over Australia in the second ODI, Real Madrid's ouster from the Champions League at the hands of Ajax and more.

First for some cricket news. India won the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur by a mere eight runs in a thrilling match that ended with just three balls to spare.

Chasing a target of 251, Australia had to score 11 runs of the final over with two wickets in hand. Vijay Shankar bowled the 50th over and removed Marcus Stoinis off the first ball. Adam Zampa scored two off the second ball, but Shankar bowled him with a yorker the very next ball, giving India another thrilling victory in a close encounter.

We also give you an update on the Hardik Pandya controversy that had rocked Indian cricket a few months ago. The Supreme Court had appointed its former judge DK Jain as the BCCI Ombudsman last month to resolve disputes. Jain took charge at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, earlier this month. However, on Tuesday, Mr Jain told PTI that the Committee of Administrators is yet to refer to him the matter involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who are facing an inquiry over their sexist remarks during a TV show. Jain said, “I have not taken up any matter suo motu for now. Once the CoA refers a case to me, I will take it up.”

We also discuss I-League football where East Bengal suffered a big blow on Tuesday after their striker Jobby Justin was suspended for six matches. Jobby had an ugly spat with Aizawl FC defender Kareem Nurain in a previous match. The suspension rules him out of East Bengal’s I-League title-deciding tie against Gokulam Kerala on Saturday.

The AIFF's disciplinary committee imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the striker, besides the six-match suspension. Nurain was handed the same punishment — a six-match ban, and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Champions League update now. Santiago Solari vowed to fight on but the reign of Real Madrid in Europe is over, as is their season, after they were stunned by a 4-1 defeat at home to Ajax on Tuesday. Within seven days, Madrid have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey, LaLiga's title race and now the last 16 of the Champions League, the competition they had come to believe was their own.

Hakim Ziyech and David Neres put Ajax two up at half-time and the excellent Dusan Tadic made it three before Marco Asensio gave Madrid hope. That hope lasted two minutes, as Lasse Schone sent a bending free kick into the top corner before Nacho was sent off in injury-time.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane fired Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League quarterfinals as his winning goal at Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's return leg sealed a 1-0 victory to wrap up a 4-0 aggregate success. On Monday, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino had demanded they "finish the job" after beating the Bundesliga leaders 3-0 in the first leg at Wembley. His Spurs side delivered, soaking up everything Dortmund threw at them in a one-sided first half before Kane's goal just after the break killed off the hosts' spirited challenge.

This is the first time Tottenham are in the last eight of the Champions League since 2010/11 when they bowed out 5-0 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

