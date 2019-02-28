Firstpost Spodcast Episode 153: Australia win T20I series against India, Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final and more

Welcome to Episode 153 of Firstpost Spodcast. We begin with cricket news

Glenn Maxwell hit a breathtaking century to single-handedly lead Australia to a 2-0 series sweep over India with their seven-wicket win in the second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Maxwell smashed 113 off 55 balls as the tourists chased down their target of 191 with two balls to spare at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Maxwell's knock laced with seven fours and nine sixes eclipsed Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 72 off 38 balls that lifted the hosts to 190 for four after being put into bat first.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday assured the BCCI that if need arises, it will "uplift the security based on advice of relevant agencies" to address India's concerns during the upcoming World Cup the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

At the start of the ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri expressed India's concerns about the security of its players in the mega event which is scheduled to start 30 May.

"On behalf of the BCCI, Rahul Johri raised concerns for the safety and security of the Indian team, match officials and the Indian Fans, at the CEC Meeting," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was on Wednesday ruled out of the limited overs tour of India due to a side injury with IPL regular Andrew Tye replacing him in the squad.

Although Richardson suffered the injury while batting in the nets in Hyderabad last week, he trained on the eve of the second and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

"Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I in Vizag," said Australia team physio David Beakley in a statement.

Moving on to shooting now. The trailblazing teenaged duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker comfortably claimed the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup on Wednesday.The Indian pair shot a total of 483.5 to finish on top of the podium to finish the tournament with a flourish after a few results that did not go their way over the last three days.

The Chinese duo of Ranxin Jiang and Bowen Zhang won silver with 477.7, while the bronze went to the Korean pair of Minjung Kim and Daehun Park (418.8) at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Such was the Indian duo's dominance through the final that the difference between gold and silver medallist at the end was a hopping at the end was 5.8.

Football news now. French club Nantes have referred their dispute with Cardiff City over the transfer fee of Emiliano Sala to FIFA, football's governing body confirmed on Wednesday.

The clubs are wrangling over payment of the fee following the tragic death of Argentinian Sala in an airplane accident in January.

Nantes referred the matter to the sport's global body after the Welsh side declined to pay an initial six million euros ($6.8 million) of the 17 million euros ($19.4 million) total fee.

"We can confirm that we have received yesterday evening (Tuesday) a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff City in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala," a FIFA spokesperson said.

Premier League news now. Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk both struck twice as Liverpool demolished Watford 5-0 to stay ahead of a charging Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday.

An update on Spanish football to end the episode. Luis Suarez scored twice on Wednesday as Barcelona inflicted another defeat on Real Madrid to move within touching distance of winning a record fifth consecutive Copa del Rey.

