Firstpost Spodcast Episode 152: ICC bans Sanath Jayasuriya for two years, shooters Manu Bhaker-Heena Sidhu's ouster and more

The problems in Sri Lankan Cricket look far from finished. Former skipper and star batsman Sanath Jayasuriya was, on Tuesday, banned from all cricket-related activities by the ICC for a period of two years. Jayasuriya admitted to breaching two counts of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. He had refused to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit last year, even declining to hand over his phone. He was then charged with two offences under Article 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the anti-corruption code, which deal with "Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU", and "Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant…"

South African cricketer Duanne Olivier, who made waves in Test cricket recently, has chosen to end to his international career with his home country after signing a three-year deal with English county side Yorkshire, pending clearance of Kolpak regulations.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most potent pacers in international cricket of late, having claimed 31 wickets in five Tests since being recalled by South Africa in December. His Test debut was in January 2017, but he did not have a decent run until December 2018 when he was included for the series against Pakistan. He took 24 wickets in the three Tests in that series, winning Player of the Series.

Olivier posted on his Instagram account, "My decision might be difficult for some to understand but being a professional cricket player is a short-lived career and in order for me to make the most of all my opportunities, I had to consider all my options. He told the media, "I came over to the UK last year and thoroughly enjoyed my time playing county cricket...I have since realised I could happily base myself there for the foreseeable future."

An update from the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Delhi. Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu disappointed fans, performing below expectations. They failed to qualify for the final of women's 10m air pistol on what was a lacklustre day for India in the World Cup. Gaayathri Nityanandam and Sunidhi Chauhan also failed to make the cut in the 50m rifle 3 positions.

An update from the Premier League now. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had made a big mistake refusing to be substituted during the League Cup final but he was young and the club's intention was not to "kill him".

Kepa, the club's record £71 million signing from Athletic Bilbao, refused to leave the field to be replaced by Willy Caballero during the final. Sarri then stormed off down the tunnel in anger before returning. Chelsea eventually lost to Manchester City on penalties.

