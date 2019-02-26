Firstpost Spodcast Episode 151: Indian women's cricket team's win against England, Chelsea fine goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and more

The International Cricket Council will look to clarify India's "doubts" regarding security at the upcoming World Cup but is not likely to discuss a possible boycott of Pakistan when its Chief Executives Committee meets in Dubai on Wednesday.

After the death of more than 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, there have been widespread demands for India to boycott its match against Pakistan game in the World Cup that is to be played in Manchester on 16 June. The BCCI had also expressed concern about the safety of the players and officials during the World Cup.

The Indian women’s cricket team defeated England in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

A great performance by pacers Shikha Pandey, who took 4/18, and Jhulan Goswami, who took with 4/30 in just 8.3 overs, saw the hosts bundle out the England for a paltry 161 in 43.3 overs. The England batting card was a sorry sight, with only three players reaching double figures. The bulk of the scoring was done by Natalie Sciver who made 85 of the 161 runs.

A news update on Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala’s death in a plane crash. British investigators said on Monday that the plane transporting Sala did not have a commercial licence, but the journey would have been allowed as a "private" flight in which costs are shared between pilot and passenger.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said, “The basis on which the passenger was being carried on N264DB has not yet been established but, previously, the pilot had carried passengers on the basis of cost sharing.”

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who sparked off some controversy after refusing to be replaced in the end stages of his side's League Cup final loss to Manchester City on penalties, insisted he has full respect for manager Maurizio Sarri.

The coach repeatedly gestured at Kepa to come off, and then began to storm down the tunnel in rage before returning to the touchline for the final minutes of extra-time and penalties. He later claimed his anger was the result of a "misunderstanding".

An Indian football update now from the I-League. Real Kashmir FC's upcoming home leg I-League fixture against East Bengal has been shifted to New Delhi in view of the prevailing "uncertainty" in Srinagar. The East Bengal-Real Kashmir match was scheduled to take place on 28 February in the Jammu and Kashmir capital. The venue has been changed but the date of the clash remains unchanged.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.