Firstpost Spodcast Episode 150: Australia beat India in 1st T20I, Manchester City win Carabao Cup and more

We begin with cricket news. A profligate Umesh Yadav undid all the good work done by Jasprit Bumrah as Australia edged out India by three wickets in a last-ball thriller in the first T20 International at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

With 14 required off the last over, Umesh was hit for a boundary each by Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins, who had identical scores of 7 not out as they reached the target of 127 off the last delivery of the match.

Staying with cricket, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai Sunday said the sporting community "needs to ostracise Pakistan" for fomenting terror activities just like South Africa was banned from international cricket due to the country's policy on apartheid.

There had been calls to boycott India's 16 June World Cup group league game against Pakistan in Old Trafford in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"We would be shooting in the foot if we don't play Pakistan in the World Cup. Our aim should be to ostracise Pakistan as a cricketing nation," Rai told PTI.

Some football news now, Liverpool moved one point clear at the top of the Premier League after being forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at injury-ravaged Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side climbed above Manchester City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries.

Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, had few chances to beat their bitter rivals despite United losing Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard before the interval.

Elsewhere, Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan shot Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday with two early goals in a straightforward 2-0 victory over Southampton.

The Gunners are a point ahead of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were held by Liverpool at Old Trafford earlier on Sunday, while sixth-placed Chelsea's home clash with Brighton was postponed as they take on Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Staying with football, Manchester City successfully defended their Carabao Cup title beating Chelsea 4-3 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday. The game ended goalless after 120 minutes and had to be decided from the penlty spot. Jorginho and David Luiz failed to convert their penalties for Chelsea, while Leroy Sane had his effort saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. However, Raheem Sterling kept his cool to smhash home the winning penalty to give City their sixth League Cup title, making them the second most successful club in the competition's history behind Liverpool who have eight titles.

New from the Shooting World Cup in New Delhi. Teenager Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the world record on his way to a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup on Sunday, securing the country's third Tokyo Olympics quota.

The 16-year-old claimed the top honours in the men's 10m air pistol event at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation event.

Reacting to the win, Saurabh said, "It's a very special and a very important medal. To do it in front of the home crowd was superb. However, I was not thinking of medal or quota while shooting; I just concentrated on my technique."

