Firstpost Spodcast Episode 149: IOC suspends India as future hosts, Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Gavaskar on Indo-Pak relations and more

International Olympic Committee revokes only two Olympic quotas from ISSF Shooting World Cup

In a statement, the IOC announced its decision to revoke two Olympic quotas for the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi after two Pakistani athletes were denied visas to take part in the event. The Indian government had denied visas to the Pakistani contingent after the Pulwama attack.

The IOC has also decided to suspend all discussions with India regarding hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government to ensure the entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter.

The IOC said the refusal of visas for competitors went against the principles of the Olympic charter relating to discrimination and political interference from the host country.

The Supreme Court of India has appointed retired Justice DK Jain as the ombudsman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The is a step forward towards clearing the many issues that the BCCI finds itself involved in, including a final decision on the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy.

A two-judge bench of the court, comprising Justices SA Bobde and Abhay Manohar Sapre, said Jain has been appointed after his name was accepted by "all the parties". In a related decision, the court-appointed Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge as the third member of the Committee of Administrators that runs the BCCI. He will join Chairman Vinod Rai and former women's captain Diana Edulji on the panel that effectively runs the cricket board. Thodge is expected to attend Friday's CoA meeting in New Delhi.

Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly spoke their minds yesterday over India's approach to cricketing relations with Pakistan following the Pulwama attack.

While Gavaskar said it is India that stands to lose by boycotting Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup, adding that India can continue to "hurt them" by shunning bilateral ties.

Nine more athletes were found to be in violation of age-related stipulations at the 16th National Youth Championships. Three athletes in the boys' hammer throw, three in boys 2000m steeplechase, two in the boys' pole vault and one in heptathlon were found to be over-aged in the age verification tests on the third and final day of the event.

With this development, the total number of over-age athletes from the championships reached a whopping 50. The national championships serve as selection trials for next month's Asian Youth Championships in Hong Kong.

In the previous two days, 41 athletes, including promising Delhi sprinter Nisar Ahmed, were found over-age

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ODI and T20I home series against Australia due to lower back stiffness.

Pandya suffered a severe back injury during an Asia Cup match in 2018 and missed the remainder of the tournament. He also missed the Test tour of Australia due to that injury. Later, he was embroiled in a sexism controversy and was suspended from the Australia ODI and T20I series by the cricket board's CoA. His suspension was lifted in late January, after which he flew to New Zealand to take part in the limited-overs tour where he did fairly well with both bat and ball.

An ISL update now. Bengaluru FC sealed their place at the top of the points table with a stunning 3-0 win over FC Goa on Thursday.

The first half was all even after a few scoring opportunities were thwarted by the defences of both teams. However, Bengaluru suffered a setback just before the break - full-back Nishu Kumar received his second yellow card and was sent off, leaving the hosts with just 10 men. But that proved only a minor hiccup as Bengaluru scored three goals.

