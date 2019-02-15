Firstpost Spodcast Episode 144: PV Sindhu sails into semi-final of Senior Nationals, Shannon Gabriel apologises and more

PV Sindhu sailed into the last four stage at the 83rd Senior National Badminton Championship on Thursday, while Vaishnavi Bhale and Ashmita Chaliha showed superb resilience to book their maiden semi-final spots on an eventful day.

Thursday saw three pre-quarter-finals postponed because of uneven court surfaces at the Assam Badminton Academy. Saina Nehwal, who was up against Shruti Mundada in the pre-quarters, looked at the surface and made it clear she won't risk playing on that "uneven" court with the All England Championship just around the corner.

Saina finally walked out to play her match late evening after the organisers managed to prepare a fresh court over a wooden plank at the TRP Indoor stadium.

The Olympic bronze medallist beat Shruti 21-11 21-10 to set up a clash with Neha Pandit on Friday, while her husband and fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, seeded third, beat Rahul Yadav C 20-22 21-17 21-17 in the next match which ended at 11:45 pm. The former Commonwealth Games champion will face young Lakshya Sen for a place in the semis on Friday.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel made an “unreserved apology” for his comments to England captain Joe Root during the third test against England in St Lucia as he sought to clear the air. On Wednesday, Gabriel had accepted a charge for breaching the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct. He has been banned for the first four one-day internationals against England next week.

An ISL update now. FC Goa saw a return to form as they thrashed ATK 3-0 on Thursday. Sergio Lobera's team dominated the match, denying the visitors space and time on the ball. Jackichand Singh scored in just the first minute of play while Ferran Corominas scored twice in the second half, overtaking Bartholomew Ogbeche at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

A mishap on the cricket field involving Bengal fast bowler Ashok Dinda has sparked off calls for the introduction of facemasks for bowlers. Dinda was hit hard on his forehead as he attempted a return catch during a T20 game. The ball was smashed hard straight at Dinda by batsman Birender Vivek Singh. The 34-year-old bowler tried to catch the ball but it slid from his hand and struck his forehead. Dinda lay on the ground after the severe blow and needed immediate medical help.

