Firstpost Spodcast Episode 142: Naomi Osaka parts ways with coach, sad demise of legendary Gordon Banks and other results

World No 1 Naomi Osaka has parted ways with coach Sascha Bajin just over two weeks after winning the Australian Open.

Osaka tweeted yesterday, "...I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future." Bajin, a former hitting partner to Serena Williams, replied, "Thank you Naomi. I wish you nothing but the best as well. What a ride that was. Thank you for letting me be part of this."

Osaka, the first Asian to hold the top ranking in women's tennis following the win in this year's Australian Open, had worked with the German coach for just over a year. She joined forces with Bajin in late 2017 and enjoyed a breakthrough year, winning the prestigious Indian Wells tournament and then won her first Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows. Bajin was named WTA coach of the year.

No reason has been given for the split between Osaka and Bajin.

News from the Champions League. Manchester United taste defeat in first leg against PSG, while AS Roma beat FC Porto

Despite the absence of Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter. Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe got on the scoresheet, while United's Paul Pogba was sent off. After a run of 10 wins and one draw in 11 games since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, a first defeat for the Norwegian is a reality check for United's revival and they have a mountain to climb when the sides meet again for the second leg on 6 March.

In Rome, Nicolo Zaniolo scored twice to give AS Roma a 2-1 victory, but the away goal means Porto are still in the contest.

In other tennis news, World number ten Caroline Wozniacki has become the latest star name to pull out of the Qatar Open. World No 1 Naomi Osaka also pulled out a few days before the start of the tournament because of a back injury.

Some sad news for football fans. Gordon Banks, England's goalkeeper when they lifted the World Cup in 1966, died on Tuesday. He was 81. His passing was announced by his former club Stoke City. Banks played every game of the 1966 campaign on home soil, and is also remembered for a wonderful save that denied a goal to Brazilian great Pele in the 1970 World Cup. His family said Banks, who lost an eye in a car crash in 1972, had passed away in his sleep.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was warned by on-field umpires for using abusive language after an altercation with England captain Joe Root during the third day of the third Test in St Lucia, according to British media reports.

We reported yesterday about the shocking attack on DDCA selector Amit Bhandari by a U-23 cricketer from Delhi. The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association is all set to impose a life ban on Anuj Dedha, the U-23 player who had assaulted Bhandari for not selecting him in the state U-23 side.

Dedha, along with 15 others, attacked Bhandari with hockey sticks, cricket bats and rods, due to which the former pacer sustained injuries on his forehead and other body parts. Bhandari was later taken to hospital and discharged after treatment. Dedha is currently under police custody.

