Firstpost Spodcast Episode 140: New Zealand's T20I series win over India, Manchester City's thrashing of Chelsea and more

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost. Cricket new first. New Zealand batsman Colin Munro blitzed 72 runs from 40 balls, including 5 sixes, which helped the Black Caps defeat India by four runs in the thrilling third T20I in Hamilton.

With Sunday’s win, New Zealand clinched the T20 series 2-1.

It was a similar story in the 3rd T20 between the women’s teams of India and New Zealand. The White Ferns won by just two runs to sweep the T20 series 3-0.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose dip in form has hurt the team, said she was disappointed with the result and the 0-3 series defeat. She said, “...we could have done better. We have a lot of work to do...we need to make improvements in the final 10-over batting. More importantly, we need to sort out the batting order. But there are positives from this series like the batting of Smriti and Jemimah as well as the performance of bowlers.”

India had won the three-match ODI series 2-1 before losing the T20 series 3-0.

Premier League news now, one that will put a smile on the faces of Manchester City fans. Sergio Aguero scored another hat-trick as Manchester City scored thrashed Chelsea 6-0 on Sunday to overtake Liverpool once more and grab the top spot on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Leicester 3-1. Davinson Sanchez scored his first goal for the Spurs, opening the scoring in the 33rd minute while Christian Eriksen netted the Spurs’ second goal in the 63rd minute. Jamie Vardy scored one for Leicester in the 76th minute but Tottenham dominated most of the match. Son Heung-min scored in the 91st minute to make it a convincing 3-1 win for Tottenham.

Emiliano Sala's former club Nantes gave a rousing send off to the deceased Argentine striker. Sala’s body was recovered from a crashed plane last week.

Nantes, known as the Canaries because of their yellow strip, played in a one-off full black outfit with Sala's name on the back of each player’s shirt. Tickets for the game were sold at a symbolic nine euros in memory of the player's shirt number. That jersey number has also been withdrawn from use by the club.

Unfortunately, the match itself was a bit of an anti-climax for Nantes. The club’s players had promised “to win for Sala”, and goals from Kalifa Coulibaly as well as Abdul Majeed Waris gave them a 2-0 half-time lead over Nimes. However, the swell of emotions seemed to have worn the home side's nerves thin, and they conceded four goals to slide to a 4-2 defeat.

