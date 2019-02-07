Firstpost Spodcast Episode 138: Rohit Sharma and Co suffer worst ever T20I loss, India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie and more

Welcome to Spodcast.

New Zealand thrashed India by a massive 80 runs in the first T20 in Wellington on Wednesday. Yesterday's loss is India's worst ever in T20 internationals. The previous worst was a 49-run loss to Australia in 2010.

New Zealand got off to a fantastic start, courtesy a blitzkrieg by opener Tim Seifert. The replacement for Martin Guptill blazed 84 runs off 43 balls as New Zealand scored 66 runs in the Powerplay and scored 100 runs in just 10.2 overs. Colin Munro and Kane Williamson scored 34 runs each. India's bowling looked weak and leaked runs as the Black Caps scored boundaries and sixes almost at will. New Zealand finished with 219/6 in their 20 overs.

India's batting capitulated quickly, with the score going from 18/1 in the third over to 77/6 in the 11th over. MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and Krunal Pandya were the only batsmen to cross 20. Dhoni top scored with 39 as the rest of the team collapsed in a heap. India were eventually all out for 139 in 19.2 overs.

The second T20 of the three-match series will be played on Friday in Auckland.

The Indian women's cricket team also lost to New Zealand in the first T20 in Wellington.

Smriti Mandhana scored her fastest fifty in T20s but that wasn't enough as New Zealand defeated India by 23 runs. Batting first, the Kiwis scored 159/4 in their 20 overs. Sophie Devine top scored or New Zealand with 62 runs from 48 balls.

An update on the Ranji Trophy final now. Cheteshwar Pujara fell for a duck, his second successive failure while playing for Saurashtra, as Vidarbha look set to control the match after an exciting fourth day.

Lastly, Bengaluru FC made a superb comeback after being two-goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in an action-packed clash on Wednesday.

Following the drawn match, Bengaluru extended their lead at the top of ISL's points table to four points. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters remain winless in 14 matches this season and remain in the ninth spot.

