Firstpost Spodcast Episode 137: Mithali Raj's reported retirement from T20s, Dinesh Chandimal's axing from Test team and more

Veteran Indian cricketer, and the current captain of the women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, could announce her retirement from T20 international cricket after the home series against England in March.

Mithali was not been included in the starting XI in India's first T20I match against New Zealand. Some reports say the 36-year-old will not continue beyond the three-match T20 series against England. Mithali's place in the T20 team has been under scrutiny for a while now. Her slow strike-rate and waning fielding abilities led to her being dropped for the Women's World T20 semi-final against England last year.

Sri Lanka's torrid tour of Australia has resulted in some tough decisions from the Sri Lankan cricket board. Dinesh Chandimal has been sacked from captaincy and axed from the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa.

Dimuth Karunaratne has been named the captain of the new 17-member squad. The selectors said in a statement that Chandimal was dismissed to help him "regain his form and be ready for future international tours."

Ravi Shastri, coach of the Indian cricket team, hit back at detractors yesterday who, he claimed, laughed at him when he stated that Virat Kohli's team was the 'best' Indian side to travel overseas in the last 15-20 years.

Shastri clarified that when he made that statement he was talking about the team's performance across three formats. The 56-year old coach was all praises for India's fast bowling unit, calling them the 'cornerstone' of India's overseas Test cycle in 2018. India became the first Asian side to win Test matches in South Africa, England and Australia in one calendar year.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who was banned following the racist remarks he made towards a South African bowler last month, has been confirmed by the Pakistan cricket board as the leader of the team in all three formats until July. That means he will captain Pakistan during the World Cup as well.

Interestingly, while the Pakistan Cricket Board has a policy of appointing captains series by series, it took the unusual step of backing Sarfraz till July as captain of the test, one-day international, and Twenty20 teams.

World No 1 Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week's Qatar Open because of a back injury, according to the tournament's organisers.

Following Osaka's withdrawal, former World No 1 Simona Halep has been named as the top seed for the Qatar Open.

