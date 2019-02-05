Firstpost Spodcast Episode 136: Body spotted in wreckage of plane carrying Emiliano Sala, Australia's Test series victory over Sri Lanka and more

An update regarding footballer Emiliano Sala who went missing on 21 January as he was flying from France to join his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City. The 28-year-old Argentinian player was onboard a small plane that disappeared over the English Channel. British investigators announced yesterday that they had spotted a body in the wreckage of a plane on the seabed. Closer inspection by a remotely operated vehicle confirmed that it was the missing plane, and that a body was inside.

An ISL update now. FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos FC played out a goalless draw in a very closely fought match on Monday. Following the draw, Goa earned one point, taking their tally to 25 points from 14 matches, which places them third in the standings. Delhi are in eighth spot with 11 points from 14 games.

The first season of Pro Volleyball League is underway, and Black Hawks Hyderabad defeated Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in an exciting match on Monday.

Hyderabad won 15-11, 13-15, 15-11, 14-15, 15-9 as captain Carson Clark led from the front with 15 points, including 12 spikes, 1 block and 2 serves. Victor Sysoev scored 12 points, including 11 spikes and 1 block, for Ahmedabad.

Cricket news now. New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill, who is still recovering from a back injury, has been ruled out of the T20 series against India. Guptill was injured right before the fifth ODI against India on Sunday.

Jimmy Neesham replaces Guptill in the three-match T20 series that starts in Wellington tomorrow.

Australia won the second Test against Sri Lanka by a whopping 366 runs as Mitchell Starc ripped through the opposition, taking yet another five-fer. The victory in Canberra meant Australia won the two-Test series 2-0, a much-needed result after the dispiriting loss to India last month. The Australian batting seems to be recovering, with four of them scoring centuries in the second Test. On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s bad run continues. They lost a home series to England 3-0, then away to New Zealand 1-0 prior to this 2-0 thrashing.

