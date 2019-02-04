Firstpost Spodcast Episode 135: India seal ODI series against New Zealand by a margin of 4-1, Manchester City beat Arsenal and more

India won the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday by 35 runs in another clinical performance that underscored the bench strength of the no. 2 ranked ODI team. It was redemption for India after the humiliating capitulation in the fourth ODI.

With Sunday’s win, India sealed the ODI series 4-1. Rayudu, who scored 90 runs, was declared the Player of The Match while Shami was declared the Player of The Series.

A Premier League update now. Manchester City are within two points of leaders Liverpool after a great 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Sergio Aguero had a particularly good day, scoring a hat trick as Manchester City dominated the second half. After the win, City are on 59 points while Liverpool are on 61 points. Sunday also saw Manchester United defeat Leicester 1-0, placing them just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Some news from the ISL now. Former champions ATK pulled off a 2-1 win in a tense match against Jamshedpur FC to keep their play-off hopes alive.

ATK’s captain Manuel Lanzarote put on a display on Sunday. He scored the first goal in the third minute and another in the 33rd minute. Both goals came when Lanzarote converted two free kicks that were the consequence of Edu Garcia being fouled. Sunday’s win sees ATK draw level with Jamshedpur FC at 20 points to boost their chances of making the play-offs.

The Indian women's hockey team notched up a stunning 3-0 victory against World Cup silver medalists Ireland in their second and final friendly on Sunday to end their tour of Spain on a high.

Navjot Kaur scored first for India, converting a splendid field goal in the 13th minute to help India take a 1-0 lead. Thirteen minutes later, an assist by the experienced Deep Grace Ekka helped Reena Khokar make it 2-0. India conceded a few penalty corners but managed to stave off the Irish attacks. Gurjit Kaur, India’s highest goal scorer in this Tour, scored goal number three in the final quarter to seal a fairly dominant performance.

