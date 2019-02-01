Firstpost Spodcast Episode 134: New Zealand thrash India in 4th ODI, Haryana Hammers victorious in Pro Wrestling League and more

Cricket news first and New Zealand thrashed India by eight wickets in the fourth ODI at Hamilton yesterday. New Zealand bowled out a clueless India for just 92 as fast bowler Trent Boult took 5/21 in a stunning display of swing bowling. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme also picked up three wickets as the Black Caps destroyed a batting line-up that was without the services of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

The ICC announced on Thursday the fixtures for official warm-up matches ahead of the 2019 World Cup. All ten competing countries will play two matches each prior to the tournament in order to get accustomed to the opposition and the playing conditions.

The warm-up games start on 24 May with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan and Sri Lanka facing South Africa. The matches will be full 50-over games but do not count as official ODIs. The teams are allowed to field all the players in their 15-member squads during the matches.

India will play against New Zealand on 25 May, and against Bangladesh on 28 May.

Some cricket controversy now thanks to disgraced Indian bowler Sreesanth. The banned pacer, who was arrested in 2013 in connection with the spot-fixing scandal, claimed in the Supreme Court yesterday that he had made the confession about his involvement when Delhi Police had threatened him that his family members would be implicated and tortured. 35-year-old Sreesanth has appealed against the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which restored the ban imposed on him.

A wrestling update now. Haryana Hammers beat Punjab Royals 6-3 in the final of the Pro Wrestling League to win the fourth season.

The Hammers’ wrestlers Aleksander Khotsianivski, Ali Shabanov, Kiran, Ravi Kumar and Anastasia Nichita put on a great show as Haryana dominated the defending champions on Thursday. Runners-up in the last three seasons, Haryana won all the first five bouts to clinch the title this time around.

Punjab’s star wrestler, Asian Games gold medalist Bajrang Punia, scored an impressive 11-0 win over Rajneesh but it was too little too late as Haryana ran away with the title. Earlier, Khotsianivski of Ukraine put the Hammers en route to victory after winning his 125kg super heavyweight bout 3-0 against Canadian wrestler Korey Jarvis. Then, Ali Shabanov broke Dato Marsagishvili's unbeaten run to win the men's 86kg bout 4-3, giving the Hammers a 2-0 lead.

