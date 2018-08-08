Firstpost Spodcast Episode 13: Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea, Mirabai Chanu's withdrawal and more on our daily sports podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost, where we do a quick run through of the big sports news of Wednesday.

In today's podcast, we talk about Mirabai Chanu's withdrawal from the Asian Games that start in 10 days, Chelsea's interest in Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Stokes' trial in Bristol and Jasprit Bumrah's injury.

To begin with, Mirabai Chanu, India's world champion weightlifter – who turns 24 today – has pulled out of the Asian Games that start in 10 days. Chanu has been suffering from an unidentified back problem for over 3 months now, due to which she has not been able to train properly.

India coach Vijay Sharma had advised Chanu to skip the Asian Games and focus on the Olympic qualifiers that will be held later this year. Indian Weightlifting Federation secretary Sahdev Yadav yesterday announced, "Mirabai will not be taking part in the Asian Games."

In football news, Premier League team Chelsea are set to welcome goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who transfers from Athletic Bilbao. The 23-year-old Spaniard will cost Chelsea 80 million euros. This makes Kepa the most expensive goalkeeper in history. Kepa is expected to replace keeper Thibaut Courtois who, according to some reports, is headed to Real Madrid.

According to a report in the Spanish sports daily Marca, Chelsea will meet the €80 million release clause in Kepa's contract with Athletic Bilbao. This beats the €75 million, which Liverpool paid for Brazilian Alisson. Another Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, also reported that Kepa would be signing for Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea. Meanwhile, Courtois has reportedly almost finalised his switch to Real Madrid in a deal worth €35 million.

As Ben Stokes' trial in a Bristol court for assaulting two gay men continues, a doorman who appeared as a witness testified that Stokes made "stupid noises" and "camp gestures" to mock two gay men outside a nightclub.

Andrew Cunningham, a doorman at the nightclub Mbargo. He told the Court that Stokes "started to take the mick out of them." He claimed the cricketer mimicked the "high-pitched" voices of William O'Connor and Kai Barry, two regulars at the nightclub. Describing the incident, he said, "They are quite effeminate guys and their voices are different. He made noises to try to copy them, not saying anything just making stupid noises. Just like hand gestures... camp gestures." Cunningham added that a cigarette butt was then thrown at the two men, before Alex Hales turned to his friend and said, "Stokesy, don't do that".

The trial is expected to last around seven days, due to which Ben Stokes will miss the second test match against India that starts tomorrow.

Speaking of the second test match, some not so good news for team India. Bowler Jasprit Bumrah will most likely miss the second test match in the series as well. His recovery from a fracture on his left hand has been slower than expected. The 24-year-old bowler still has a plaster on his left hand. While he has been bowling in the nets, he has been practising catches with a softball so far.