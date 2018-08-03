Firstpost Spodcast Episode 10: Virat Kohli's gutsy ton, Saina Nehwal's stunning win and more on our daily sports podcast

It was a gripping Day Two of the India-England Test match yesterday and one gets the feeling that, despite finishing 13 runs behind England’s first innings score, India will feel they’ve inched ahead of England.

It was a mixed day at Edgbaston for both teams. India started the day by claiming the last England wicket, wrapping up the innings at 287. England’s pace bowlers made the visiting team’s batsmen work hard for their runs. Barring Virat Kohli, all the Indian batsmen looked unsettled.

Kohli walked in with the score reading 54 for two, and soon, it was 58 for 3 as Shikhar Dhawan (59 for 3) edged one to the slips. Kohli then went on to score a gritty century, finishing with 149 out of a total score of 274. It wasn’t his classiest century, but it was a remarkably controlled innings. At the other end, wickets tumbled regularly.

Ashwin bowled Alastair Cook almost exactly as he had done in the first innings, leaving England 9 for 1 at the close of play.

India has been having a good run at the BWF badminton World Championships with the big names like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth scoring easy wins in their earlier matches.

However, Srikanth, The World No 6, lost to lower-ranked Daren Liew of Malaysia 18-21, 18-21 in the third round. Sai Praneeth kept India's hopes alive in the men’s draw with a 21-13, 21-11 win over Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus

But the story of the day for India at the BWF World Championships was Saina Nehwal’s epic match against 4th seed Ratchanok Intanon beating the Thai player 21-16, 21-19 in 47 minutes to set up a quarter-final clash with Carolina Marin. This is Saina's eight consecutive World Championship quarter-final.

Another star Indian player, PV Sindhu, looked more centred as she breezed through to the quarter-finals with a 21-10, 21-18 win over Sung Ji Hyun.

The Indian Women's Hockey team bowed out of the World Cup after losing to Ireland on penalties. Reena Khokar was the only Indian player to score a goal as Irish goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran saved penalties from India’s captain Rani Rampal as well as Monika Malik and Navjot Kaur to seal the semi-final berth for Ireland. India have now gone 44 years without qualifying for the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.