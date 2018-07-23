Firstpost Spodcast Episode 1: Mesut Ozil’s Germany exit, Lakshya Sen’s gold and more on our daily sports podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost where we do a quick run through of the big sports news of Sunday.

Today, we’re touching upon Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen’s title at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship, tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan’s defeat in the final at Newport, Mesut Ozil’s retirement and Lewis Hamilton’s decimation of the competition at the German Grand Prix.

First up, we talk about a couple of Indian sportsmen who had a good weekend. Well, good for one, comme ci comme ca for the other.

Lakshya Sen, the 16-year-old badminton player, won the Asian Junior Badminton Championship in Jakarta on Sunday defeating the junior World 1, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, of Thailand, 21-19, 21-18.

Lakshya is only the second Indian male shuttler, and third overall, to win gold at the championship. The previous gold medals were won by Gautam Thakkar way back in 1965. PV Sindhu is the only other Indian to win gold at tournament. She won in 2012.

Ramanathan lost in the final of the Hall of Fame Open in Rhode Island. Ramanathan, ranked 162 in the world, put up a brave fight but was eventually outdone by the third seeded American player Steve Johnson. Ramkumar became the first Indian to make it to the final of an ATP event since Somdev Devvarman in 2011.

Meanwhile, Ozil has called time on his international career. And it has not been a happy goodbye.

On the podcast, we also discuss the Tour de France, The Open and the German Grand Prix. Make sure you catch it.