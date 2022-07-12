Firstpost Podcast: Connect with UDAN
There has been a significant rise in airports in India. Tune in to know everything about UDAN scheme
The objective of the UDAN scheme is to connect small and medium cities with big cities through air service in the country. India is also the world's third-largest market in the aviation sector. Under the UDAN scheme, the airfare for a one-hour journey by a 'fixed wing aircraft' or half an hour's journey by a helicopter for about 500 km, has been fixed at Rs 2,500. UDAN is the abbreviation for 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik'.
