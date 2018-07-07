Firstpost in Russia: FIFA fan fest, fun or flop?

associate sponsors
Smaller teams restore ethos of level playing field with impressive show
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 02:38 AM
Tracking pseudo-journalism: Better pay, job security and emphasis on ethics could help misguided media persons
UK High Court makes London inhospitable for fugitive Vijay Mallya whose extradition is the next logical step
Nawaz Sharif verdict: Ahead of general elections, Pakistan Army exhibits super show of 'soft coup' to prop up extremist parties
Disgruntled PDP MLAs willing to form govt with BJP but with a rider, chief minister must be Muslim from Kashmir
Sacred Games review: Netflix sets an impossibly high benchmark with this gritty, quintessential Mumbai noir tale
झारखंड में 'गुपचुप' तरीके से जमीन अधिग्रहण कानून में संशोधन के खिलाफ बंद का व्यापक असर
FIFA World Cup 2018, Brazil v Belgium : पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन ब्राजील का बोरिया बिस्तर बांधा बेल्जियम ने
एलजी से मुलकात के बाद भी केजरीवाल की बात नहीं बनी, फिर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में
भ्रष्टाचार केस में पूर्व पाक पीएम नवाज शरीफ को 10 तो बेटी को 7 साल की सजा
अमित शाह का यूपी दौरा, लोकसभा चुनाव में बेहतर प्रदर्शन दोहराने की चुनौती
India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 5 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018
ZIM Vs AUS
Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
Bangladesh in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018
ENGW Vs NZW
England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018
IREW Vs BANW
Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 6 wickets
Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018
ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018
IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
UGAW vs THAW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
SCO vs IREW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
NED vs BANW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
PNGW vs UAEW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
IREW vs UGAW - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST