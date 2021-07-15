The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is strictly against any form of propaganda or political statements made during the Games and hence they will be enforcing Rule 50 of their Olympic Charter at Tokyo 2020.

In the last couple of years, athletes across sports have been using their power to make political statements on the field, at the same time, sending out a social message concerning the world at large.

Especially since the killing of George Floyd, American athletes have been quite vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the same regard, we may see athletes using the grand stage of the Olympics in Tokyo to continue making such statements through banners, gestures, or speech.

American track and field athlete Gwen Berry is among the athletes who have been campaigning against racial abuse and has been sanctioned earlier as well by the USA's governing body (US Olympic and Paralympic Committee) for taking a stance on the field of play. However, she is ready to express herself again in Tokyo.

"When I get there I will figure out something. What I need to do is speak for my community, represent my community, and help my community, because it is so much more important than sport," Berry was quoted as saying in an AFP report.

Also, expect USA fencer Race Imboden to voice his opinion on racial abuse, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants among other things in Tokyo. Noah Lyles, the US women's football team, Simone Biles, and many other US athletes may speak out in Tokyo in one way or the other.

What is Rule 50?

The first instance of protest in the Olympics was recorded when USA athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos protested at the podium at the 1968 Mexico Olympics. They were expelled from the Games instantly.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter has been in practice for years by the IOC to ensure that no such act is repeated.

It states that, "no form of advertising or other publicity shall be allowed in and above the stadia, venues and other competition areas which are considered as part of the Olympic sites. Commercial installations and advertising signs shall not be allowed in the stadia, venues or other sports grounds. No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

What is the objective of the rule?

The IOC sees Olympics as Games for all. Their aim is to deliver Games that promote unity and harmony in the world. With this rule, the IOC wants to prevent over-commercialisation of the mega event and also keep it away from political controversies as athletes from various backgrounds, races, cultures come to take part in it.

What happens when athletes are found violating the rule?

While IOC has clearly stated in their rule that any violation of Bye-Law 1 of Rule 50 (No form of publicity or propaganda, commercial or otherwise, may appear on persons, on sportswear, accessories), will result in "disqualification of the person or delegation concerned, or withdrawal of the accreditation of the person or delegation concerned, without prejudice to further measures and sanctions which may be pronounced by the IOC Executive Board or Session", although there is no mention of specific punishment in case the athletes take part in a demonstration, make politically symbolic gestures during the field of play etc.

The updated IOC rules say that disciplinary consequences will be "proportionate to the level of disruption and the degree to which the infraction is not compatible with Olympic values".

What is allowed?

It has to be noted that Rule 50 only applies to the Games' sites and venues and you are free to express yourself in press conferences, media interviews, and on social media, keeping in mind the Olympic spirit. The IOC aims to keep the Olympic venues and sites only for sporting-related activities.

Also, athletes can only wear their official uniforms during the play. If any athlete has any doubt over what is permissible on the jersey, they need to consult their country's Chef de Mission.

On this date in 1968: Tommie Smith and John Carlos both raised a black-gloved fist in a Black Power salute at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/0wI71DLGBT — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 16, 2020

Conflict over Rule 50 in context of current athlete activism

The rule came under severe scrutiny during the tumult of 2020 and became viewed by critics as an outdated relic of a bygone era as athletes around the world demonstrated their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the United States, the anti-racism protests forced the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee into a dramatic U-turn.

In 2019, the USOPC had reprimanded hammer thrower Gwen Berry and Imboden for their protests on the podium at the Pan-American Games in Lima, warning that stiffer sanctions awaited athletes emulating them at the Olympics.

But the landscape was upended in the aftermath of Floyd's killing, with the USOPC reviewing its rules to say that protests such as kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium were now acceptable.

While the rule change only applies to domestic competition, the USOPC has made it clear it will not sanction US athletes who protest at the Games in Tokyo that open on 23 July.

"It is critical to state unequivocally that human rights are not political, and peaceful calls for equity and equality must not be confused with divisive demonstrations," USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said.

The IOC however has declined to walk back its Rule 50. While updated guidelines released on 2 July said athletes could now protest peacefully prior to competition, any kind of demonstration on the podium remains forbidden.

Global Athlete, a non-profit which advocates on behalf of athletes around the world and a long-time critic of Rule 50, believes the IOC's bark may be worse than its bite when it comes to sanctioning athletes.

"I would be very surprised if the IOC were to sanction anyone for taking a knee or raising a fist on the podium," Global Athlete director general Rob Koehler told AFP.

In June last year, IOC's Athletes Commission did a survey among 3,547 athletes and found out that 70 percent of them were against demonstrations on the field of play/venues/sites. And nearly 67 percent said they were not in favour of podium protests.

“The greatest degree of solidarity lies in an Olympic Village, where you have 206 National Olympic Committees and an Olympic refugee team living together peacefully in one place. It is such a great example for the world and for society in general,” India's Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra, member of the Commission, had told Indian Express.

Britain's Olympic gold medallist Callum Skinner believes the protests are not political acts but fight against inequality, something which the IOC should stand for.

He said, "People get frustrated by 'Black Lives Matter' because they see it as a political movement, but at its core it's fighting for equality and that is something the Olympics should 100% stand behind."

The Tokyo Olympics finally begin on 23 July. These Games have already been debated a lot in public as organising them in wake of the coronavirus pandemic has invited opinions from all over the world. The mega event will go through its set of tests when it begins and Rule 50 will certainly be among the many challenges the Tokyo Games will have to cross.

With inputs from AFP