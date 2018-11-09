Firspost Spodcast Episode 78: Virat Kohli's 'leave India' comments, Indians at the China Open and more on our daily podcast

Welcome to Spodcast, the sports update on Firstpost.

Virat Kohli found himself in some hot water yesterday over what he called a trolling attempt on Twitter gone wrong.

Kohli was criticized by many after an exchange with an individual which led to the Indian captain saying, “...I don't think you should live in India...you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

The banter between Kohli and the twitter user drew sharp criticism from many people. Some BCCI officials also took exception to Kohli’s remarks. Some fans shared a video from 2008 where Kohli is seen saying South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs was his favourite player.

I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! 😁

I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice. 🙏 Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. ✌😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2018

Following the backlash, Kohli clarified, “I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I'm all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all.” In badminton news, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth reached the quarterfinals of the China Open yesterday. Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-12 21-15 in the second round. Srikanth had a tougher match against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia, losing the first game 10-21. He then raised his game over the course of the 45-minute men's singles match to win the next two games 21-9 21-9. In shooting, teenage sensation Saurabh Chaudhary claimed a fourth individual gold medal in four months after winning the 10m air pistol junior men's event at the Asian Airgun Championship yesterday. The 16-year-old combined with Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain to score a total of 1731 points. That won them the team gold. He also won the individual gold with 239.8 in the eight-man individual final to earn two gold medals. Meanwhile, the Indian women's junior team — comprising Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Patil and Neha — won the team silver in the 10m Air Pistol event with a total of 1694 points. In table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran inflicted shock defeats on world number 17 Sangeun Jong and world number 16 Marcos Freitas at the ITTF Austrian Open. The world number 17 won the first two games 11-6 13-11. Sathiyan once again fought back to take the next four games 11-3 11-8 11-6 11-6 and qualified for the main draw. His next match will see him face off against Xu Xin of China, the world number 2, in the round of 16. Some news from the ISL now. FC Goa struck two late goals to ensure a thrilling 3-2 win over Delhi Dynamos last night.